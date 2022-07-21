Backstage at Palmeiras in the Veron negotiation involved conversation with Abel and even Endrick

Palmeiras practically sealed the sale of Gabriel Veron to Porto-POR last Wednesday. The decision was highly contested by fans on social media, mainly because of the value that the negotiation should come out of. However, there were several factors that led the club to accept the proposal and allow the young man to leave. Endrick, gringa duo and maintenance of titleholders were some of them.

If the people of Palmeiras understand that the 10 million euros (R$ 55.4 million) are little for the potential of the 19-year-old boy, Verdão does not think very differently, but believes that with the negotiation to keep a percentage of the rights ( 80%, before it was 60%), the possibility of earning 10% from a future sale and FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, it will be possible to increase the pie later on.

Perhaps this does not convince the fans, when he compares this business with less talented players from other clubs, but because he is not a starter and an athlete who has not yet managed to explode as expected, Palmeiras considers that within a given scenario, the values ​​were acceptable.

In addition to this internal study, there was a conversation with Abel Ferreira, who was more reluctant to accept the transfer. The coach believes that he could keep the player longer in the squad and enhance the values ​​currently discussed. Management and the Portuguese commander reached an understanding on the case.

Verdão sees that soon they will have Endrick available, who also has great potential and will need space to be able to develop. In addition, there is a huge bet on the part of the managers and the coaching staff on López and Merentiel, recently hired. Not to mention the return of Giovani, who is another highly sought after gem in the European market and who can contribute on the field.

Perhaps the most important of the arguments is the possibility of reaching the player transfer target for 2022 (R$ 133 million) and not having to sell important players in this window. In this case we are talking about the holders, who have been kept until now and should not leave before the end of the year. There are no financial problems, but balancing this factor allows tranquility and maintenance of a strong team.

For now, the replacements designed by Palmeiras are already at the club, such as Giovani, Endrick, Flaco, Merentiel and even Rony returning to play for the side. However, a hiring that fits the profile of the team in the market is not ruled out, that is, with low cost, with an age that still has “firewood to burn” and that is better and more ready than what is already available in the alviverde base. .