Banco do Brasil app for cell phones is updated and gets a new design – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Bank of Brazil renewed its digital services. This Tuesday (19), the state-owned company began distributing an update to its apps for Android and iPhone (iOS), with improvements in the look and browsing experience. The novelties will reach customers with accounts for individuals and companies.

Banco do Brasil updates mobile application (Image: Disclosure)

The changes affect both the application and the bank’s website. According to the financial institution, the update brings “a lighter interface, new navigation and more security, among other improvements”. The project also proposes a “more agile, intelligent and secure experience”, in order to offer users more practical navigation.

The development project was quite extensive. The bank reported that the initiative brought together more than 11,000 employees and 4,000 customers to take tests in recent months. The financial institution also paid special attention to security when building the new interface for the apps and its website.

“Care for safety was one of the pillars in the construction of the new technological infrastructure. The new BB website uses secure protocols and monitors attempted cyber attacks,” they said. “Customer data is also protected by privacy and cookie capture policies.”

The news is being released gradually. Banco do Brasil informed that the update for the apps will only reach all customers in the first half of August. Fortunately, I have already received the new version of the application and I will tell you all my experience in the following lines.

Login screen gets a new look (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Banco do Brasil app brings changes to the look

The news arrived on my iPhone 13 this Thursday (21) morning. According to the App Store update notes, version 8.0.1 makes the app “new face”. And, in fact, this perception already starts on the login screen, which left that blue background aside to gain more colors and a more pleasant interface.

An interesting improvement is the shortcut to access the service. By clicking on the button in the upper right corner, the user is directed to the page to contact the bank. The additive is interesting, because if you are an Exclusive or Style customer, you can contact your manager with fewer steps.

The login screen still has other shortcuts. By dragging your finger from the bottom up, for example, there are a series of buttons to scan QR Code, Pix, payments, recover password and more. Customer service telephone numbers and links to access Banco do Brasil portals are also in this new area.

Start screen is redesigned and receives new shortcut icons (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Home has new buttons for Pix and more

When entering the app with login and password, users are still faced with the available balance and scheduled payments for the month. But the blue bar at the top of the app is smaller and more useful: in addition to positioning everything on the same line, through it, the user has access to the buttons to hide the balance, access the service and exit.

Shortcuts remain on the home screen. Fortunately, there’s no need to swipe to the sides to access more functions – the aesthetics just got a lot better. You still have the old option to customize the screen and display information about cards, personal finances, life goals, insurance and BB Store offers.

The other areas did not have a significant change, with the exception of standardization with the app’s new colors and fonts. For example, the lower portion still has the Menu, Home, Search and Notifications tabs. But the Perks button gave way to the Profile option.

Banco do Brasil menu has a shortcut to view manager data (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

The menu also offers the same options as before. But BB started to display the information of the Exclusivo e Estilo customer manager without having to go to the contact page. In other words, just tap on the manager’s name to have access to his phone, e-mail and other bank service channels.

The bank, however, relocated the BB Code. According to the institution’s website, “now, the BB Code is inside the QR Code Reader, available on the home page of your app, before logging in with your account and password”. The state-owned company also reported that “in addition to the BB Code, the QR Code Reader also reads other QR codes”.

In fact, the new app has simplified things. I noticed that it reduced the amount of screen taps to get to some functions, especially to contact the manager. In addition, the look was much more pleasant, especially the login screen that had a super underutilized space.

I just hope that the changes are carried over to the bank’s other applications. The Ourocard app, for example, has a very dated look and is always flawed. This is the case with the gesture to go back, when dragging your finger from the left corner of the screen to the center, which always takes me to the login screen instead of the previous page.