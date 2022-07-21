Barbie star Margot Robbie received the same salary as Gosling

A new report from Variety, released on Wednesday (20/7), shows that Margot Robbie, protagonist of the live-action movie Barbie, received the same salary as Ryan Gosling, a supporting character in the long, for the role.

According to the magazine, both received US$ 12.5 million, about R$ 68 million.

Ryan Gosling, star of La La Land, will play Ken, Barbie's love interest. Margot Robbie, who starred in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, will play Barbie in the 2023 film. The movie will be released a year from now, in July 2023. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who worked on Lady Bird and Little Women.

The live-action Barbie is based on the world’s most famous doll, and is being directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot Robie will play Barbie and Ryan Gosling, aka Ken.

The film also features Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey. The film is set to be released on July 21, 2023 in theaters.