Barbie star Margot Robbie received the same salary as Gosling

Admin 4 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

A new report from Variety, released on Wednesday (20/7), shows that Margot Robbie, protagonist of the live-action movie Barbie, received the same salary as Ryan Gosling, a supporting character in the long, for the role.

According to the magazine, both received US$ 12.5 million, about R$ 68 million.

Actress Margot Robbie, a young, blond, white woman, shooting the movie Barbie with actor Ryan Gosling, a blond, white man. They wear pink sportswear, with neon yellow accents, and skates at a skating rink.MargotRobbie-RyanGosling-Barbie-Gravacao

Ryan Gosling, star of La La Land, will play Ken, Barbie’s love interestMEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

Actress Margot Robbie, a young, blond, white woman, filming the movie Barbie. She wears a pink bell-bottom vest and pants set. She wears a white boot with a pink flower on the tip.MargotRobbie-Barbie-Gravacao

Margot Robbie, who starred in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad, will play Barbie in the 2023 filmMEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

Bruna Barbie_1

Bruna lives in Paraná @brunabarbieoficial/Instagram/Reproduction

Actress Margot Robbie, a young, blond, white woman, filming the movie Barbie. She is in a pink convertible car and wears a top and headband, both blue with a white polka dot print.MargotRobbie-Barbie-Film-Capa

Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure

Actor Ryan Gosling, a young, blond, white man filming the movie Barbie. She is leaning against a pink pillar and wears an open denim vest, which exposes her abdomen, jeans and white underwear on display.RyanGosling-Barbie-Film

The movie will be released a year from now, in July 2023Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure

Actress Margot Robbie, a young, blond, white woman, filming the movie Barbie. She is in a pink convertible car and wears a top and headband, both blue with a white polka dot print.MargotRobbie-Barbie-Film

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who worked on Lady Bird and Little Women.Warner Bros. Pictures/Disclosure

0

Click here to see the salary of other movie stars

The live-action Barbie is based on the world’s most famous doll, and is being directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot Robie will play Barbie and Ryan Gosling, aka Ken.

The film also features Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey. The film is set to be released on July 21, 2023 in theaters.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Thor 4 – Love and Thunder almost had the devil’s part – Movie News

Actor Russell Crowe who plays Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, a new film in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved