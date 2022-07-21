“Beauty and the Beast”: HER will make first black and Filipino princess in special

The singer HER was cast as Princess Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” in an ABC special. She will be the first black and Filipino artist to play the character on screen. The Oscar and Grammy winner will be part of the special that marks 30 years since the original title achieved the feat of being the first animated feature to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

“I can’t believe I’m part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy. The world will see the first black and Filipino Bela!“, the singer said in a statement. “I’ve always wanted to be a Disney princess and I get the chance to work with two amazing directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It’s so surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Jon M. Chu also confessed that the singer is the perfect embodiment of Belle, because of her obviously extraordinary talent and stage presence. “We’re excited for audiences to watch her in this celebration of creativity. We were both influenced as storytellers by original animation, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of this timeless classic while inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

Learn more about the “Beauty and the Beast” special with HER

The special “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” will air on the day December 15th on ABC. It will feature never-before-seen musical performances that will celebrate and pay homage to the fairy tale. The project is being billed as a two-hour retelling of the classic story that will be recorded in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.