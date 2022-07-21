Bolsonaro cancels trip to Mercosur Summit again – News

President Jair Bolsonaro again canceled his trip to the Mercosur Summit, which is being held in Asunción, Paraguay, between the 20th and 21st of July. The Chief Executive, however, must record a video or participate via videoconference of the event. Brazil is represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, who is already in the Paraguayan capital fulfilling various agendas.

According to the official agenda, Bolsonaro will meet this Wednesday (20), between 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm, with Pedro Cesar Souza, deputy head for legal affairs at the General Secretariat, and, between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm, with the governor of Paraná, Carlos Junior Mouse. One of the topics that should be discussed is this year’s election.

Outside the official agenda, the president should go, at 8:30 pm, to the Flamengo game against Juventude, at the Mané Garrincha National Stadium in Brasília. During a conversation with supporters, at Palácio do Alvorada, Bolsonaro commented on the football match. “Today at 8:30 pm I intend to go to the Flamengo game here”, he said.

On Thursday (14), Bolsonaro had said he would not participate in the Mercosur Summit. “In politics, you can go back on some things. But my decision so far is not to go to Mercosur,” said the president at the time. However, during the weekend he went back and pointed out that he still hadn’t hit the hammer and was being told to go to the Summit.

The head of the Itamaraty is already in Asunción. In the morning, he participated in an ordinary meeting of the Mercosur Common Market Council and a session of member states and, later, in a lunch offered by the head of Paraguayan diplomacy. In the afternoon, he will participate in another meeting and meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta Mayta.









An agreement to combat femicide is expected to be signed during the Summit. In a statement, the ministry said that “this is the first face-to-face meeting of the bloc’s leaders since the beginning of the pandemic” and the meetings “mark the end of the turn presidency of Paraguay and the beginning of the presidency of Uruguay”.

“During the Paraguayan presidency of Mercosur, health issues and post-pandemic recovery continued to receive special attention. On the economic front, work focused on topics such as Common External Tariff, regime of origin, trade in services, sugar and automotive, digital agenda and technical regulations”, says a statement.

A Bolsonaro agenda was scheduled in Baixada Fluminense, Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (22), but it was cancelled. The Chief Executive should also participate in an evangelical march on Saturday (23) in Espírito Santo and, on Sunday (24), he will go to Rio de Janeiro to launch his candidacy for reelection in Maracanãzinho.