Bolsonaro meets with Ratinho Júnior, governor of Paraná

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) meets this Wednesday afternoon (20) with the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD). The meeting will take place between 4:30 pm and 5 pm, at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

At the meeting, they should deal with infrastructure works in Paraná and this year’s elections. The intention of the chief executive is to form an alliance in the state, together with the governor, who leads the voting intentions in the race for Palácio Iguaçu, seat of the government of Paraná.

At the meeting, Ratinho must indicate the name of the current federal deputy Paulo Martins (PL-PR) for the dispute for the seat in the Senate for the ticket. The parliamentarian is well regarded by Bolsonaro. In this way, the alliance would encompass the PL and the PSD, whose president is Gilberto Kassab.





Podemos works on the pre-candidacy for the reelection of Senator Álvaro Dias and on the candidacy of Flávio Arns for the Government of Paraná. However, the legend tries to advance on Martins’ postulation.





elections

The current governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD), appears in first place in the poll of voting intentions for the state government, with 42%, followed by Roberto Requião (PT), with 16%, according to the survey by the Real Time Big Data in the stimulated scenario – when candidates are presented on a shortlist.

Flávio Arns (Podemos), Cesar Silvestri Filho (PSDB) and Ângela Machado (PSOL) follow with 5%, 3% and 1%, respectively. Solange Ferreira Bueno (PMN) did not score. Those who intend to vote white/null represented 14% of respondents, and those who did not know/did not respond totaled 19%.



