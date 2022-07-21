Bolsonaro sends video to Mercosur meeting and says government ‘gives priority to low-income families’

President highlighted the challenging times of the world economy and emphasized that he works to tackle the causes of rising fuels

The president Jair Bolsonaro had informed that he would not be able to attend the first meeting of leaders of the Mercosur, post-pandemic. The meeting took place this Thursday, 21, in Asunción, capital of Paraguay. It was the 60th Ordinary Meeting of the Summit of Heads of State of the member countries. Among other issues, the change in the leadership of the board was on the agenda. Paraguay left the bloc’s temporary presidency and Uruguay took over. Bolsonaro was expected to participate by videoconference, but he preferred to send a videotaped testimony, where he cited the “challenging” times for the economy and reinforced that his government gives priority to “low-income families”.

“The world is going through a challenging time, which forces us to intensify our efforts to guarantee jobs, purchasing power and quality of life for our citizens. We have ensured the supply of fertilizers for our agriculture, which is essential for food security in part of the world. We also work internally to tackle the causes of rising fuel and energy prices,” she said.

Bolsonaro spoke of PEC of Goodness, approved this month: a package of various social assistance that will cost the government R$ 41 billion by the end of the year. He highlighted Auxílio Brasil, which increased by R$200 for six months, representing a monthly benefit of R$600 for registered families. He then spoke of the Government’s priorities: “Low-income families continue to be the priority focus of our actions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had workers to ensure food on the table.”

During the meeting, the leaders decided, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to reduce the Common External Tariff rates by 10%. This measure had already been taken by Brazil in isolation. “Today’s world needs more trade and investment, that’s why we work for the approval of the modern agreement with Singapore,” Bolsonaro said. “We need to continue to expand our investments in Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen regional value chains.” This year, trade between Brazil and Mercosur member countries was R$10 billion in exports and R$9 billion in imports. According to the federal government, most (90%) are products from the manufacturing industry, including exports from the automotive and machinery and equipment sectors.