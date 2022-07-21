Botafogo announces the signing of striker Luis Henrique | botafogo

Botafogo announced the return of striker Luis Henrique. He returns to the club that debuted as a professional and arrives on loan until the middle of 2023. He will be presented this Friday afternoon, at Nilton Santos.

The agreement provides for the purchase option at the end of the bond. However, there are goals that, if beaten by Luis Henrique (such as the number of games being played, for example), the device evolves into a purchase obligation.

The club announced the young player’s “coming home” on social media with emojis and a video with a song by Zeca Pagodinho: “Under my hat”. In it, Luis Henrique says that he commands his own destiny and that he was called by Luís Castro. See the video below.

The movement was treated as a “war operation”, as André Mazzuco, Botafogo’s sports director, traveled to present a proposal and project to Luis Henrique’s family, in Paraíba, in the northeast of Brazil. Parallel to this, John Textor’s team tightened the siege to Olympique, which had a proposal from Flamengo in hand.

The adjustments to meet the French club’s requests were forwarded. Botafogo will pay, if the goals are met by the player, approximately eight million euros – which corresponds to R$ 42 million at the current price, a value very close to what it received in 2020 for the sale to Olympique – for the entire transaction.

Belonging to Três Passos, from Rio Grande do Sul, to work still in the alvinegra base, Luis Henrique stood out and rose to the professional team at the age of 17. He played in the last two rounds of the 2019 Brasileirão and provided an assist. The following season, he was an absolute starter in the Campeonato Carioca and the beginning of the Campeonato Brasileiro. With 19 games, he scored two goals and provided five assists.

At Olympique de Marseille, he took the field 49 times in the two seasons he was there. He gained muscle mass, but had no expressive numbers. In total, he scored one goal and passed six.

