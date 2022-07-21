Botafogo arrives with Santos and takes a look at Brian Rodríguez; LAFC asks for more than R$40 million

With an eye on opportunities in the ball market, the Botafogo has a new player to be closely monitored: Brian Rodríguez, from Los Angeles FC, USA. Recently, Alvinegro did a poll and asked the American team about the situation of the 22-year-old player.

+ Matheus Nascimento’s renovation with Botafogo and Libra meeting: John Textor’s itinerary in Brazil

Brian Rodríguez is likely to lose ground on the team with the recent arrival of Gareth Bale, one of the biggest signings in MLS history. Botafogo saw a hiring opportunity in this context, but the values ​​are not low: LAFC is asking for 8 million dollars (R$ 43.7 million, at the current price) to negotiate him.

Santos is another club in Brazil that is interested in the Uruguayan. Peixe, however, is in a much more advanced situation than Glorioso, having already put a concrete proposal on the table. The information was first given by “Uol” and confirmed by THROW!.

The idea of ​​Alvinegro Carioca, if they advance in the situation, is a loan with an option to buy through pre-established goals – the same format of the negotiation of Luís Henrique with Olympique de Marseille. LAFC’s priority is a definitive sale.

+ Jeffinho is the good news of Botafogo in the defeat to Santos

It is worth mentioning that this ‘dating’ between Botafogo and Brian Rodríguez has nothing to do with the negotiations for Martín Ojeda, which is much more advanced. Godoy Cruz-ARG striker is Glorioso’s top priority in the window.

Brian’s desire is to leave LAFC precisely because he lost ground. In the current season, the striker has two goals and four assists in 18 games – also counting commitments for the selection. He was revealed by Peñarol-URU and also has a spell at Almería-ESP.