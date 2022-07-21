BOTAFOGO PLAYS WELL, BUT LOSES TOO MANY GOALS AND IS DEFEATED 2-0 BY SANTOS

The famous “who didn’t take it” came into action. O Botafogo finished a lot, missed great chances and ended up defeated 2-0 by saintsthis Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship. With 21 points, the team remains threatened by not being able to move away from the relegation zone.

It is no exaggeration to say that Botafogo had their best first half in the Brazilian Championship. He played smart, standing on his feet, had the ball and several chances. But he didn’t score and ended up being punished with Leo Baptistão opening the scoring.

The start of the game was an exchange, with opportunities for both sides. Tchê Tchê, from outside the area, forced João Paulo to make a good defense, while Lucas Fernandes, at 12 minutes, hit the post. Matheus Nascimento lost a one-on-one (again João Paulo took it out) and Saravia squandered a promising attack by kicking the ball wide instead of rolling into the middle.

Santos had even arrived in submissions from Rodrigo Fernandez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Marcos Leonardo, all out. Until, at 32, in a silly move, Kanu was fouled, the defense dozed off after the charge, Saravia took it badly and Leo Baptistão took advantage of the leftover to send it to the net. A punishment.

At that moment, Santos grew and was close to expanding. In the first, Gatito made a good save after a kick by Zanocelo. In the second, Marcos Leonardo shot almost in the small area.

After the blow, Botafogo met again and deserved the draw in the first half. Lucas Fernandes, at 42, hit close to the post. Minutes later, Jeffinho entered dribbling everyone, but the conclusion stopped in Bauermann. There was still a free kick by Lucas Fernandes and header by Kanu, both defended by João Paulo. And the referee got in the way by not giving an advantage when Lucas Fernandes would enter facing the goal.

In the final stage, the game continued with several chances for both sides. Luís Castro first put Lucas Piazon in place of Vinícius Lopes and then Eduardo in place of Luís Oyama. Santos threatened on the counterattacks, with Zanocelo and Marcos Leonardo finishing on top.

Botafogo had the ball, roamed the area, but could not score. At 5, he even put the ball in the net, but there was a lack of Philipe Sampaio in the goalkeeper. João Paulo and Eduardo Bauermann avoided the main danger moves, such as a beautiful individual move by Matheus Nascimento that the defender cut in the H hour.

Behind, Gatito was the one who appeared with good saves with Felipe Jonatan’s kick and headbutt at close range. At Botafogo, the highlights were Lucas Fernandes and Jeffinho. In a great move by the winger, Lucas Piazon finished twice, once in defense, another stopped at the goalkeeper.

In the duel of styles, Santos did well. At 30, Kanu went to try a cut in midfield and ended up being anticipated by Marcos Leonardo, who took off at high speed and scored the second goal.

The most incredible thing is that Botafogo followed on top, having chances and not managing to score. Gustavo Sauer and Erison stopped in great saves by João Paulo, while Marçal finished one wide. The impression is that there could be another five hours of play without Botafogo’s goal against Santos.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

On Saturday, Botafogo hosts Athletico-PR, at 9 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos. Afterwards, the team has a free week and returns to play only on the other Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, against Corinthians.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 2 X 0 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Vila Belmiro

Date-Time: 07/20/2022 – 21:30

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA – PR) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Income/Audience: BRL 287,845.00 / 8,453 paying

Yellow cards: Vinicius Zanocelo and Luiz Felipe (SAN); Marçal, Saravia and Vitor Severino (BOT)

red cards: there was not

goals: Léo Baptistão, 32’/1ºT (1-0); Marcos Leonardo, 30’/2nd (2-0)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo (Camacho, 33’/2ºT), Bruno Oliveira (Carlos Sánchez, 14’/2ºT); Léo Baptistão (Wesley Patati, 23’/2º), Ângelo (Lucas Barbosa, 23/2º) and Marcos Leonardo – Coach: Marcelo Fernandes.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Marçal; Luís Oyama (Eduardo, 14’/2ºT), Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes (Erison, 33’/2ºT); Vinícius Lopes (Lucas Piazon, halftime), Jeffinho (Gustavo Sauer, 37’/2nd) and Matheus Nascimento – Coach: Luís Castro.