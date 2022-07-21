Bragantino’s defender Natan is in the sights of Roma, says Italian journalist | Bragantino

Defender Natan, from Red Bull Bragantino, is one of Roma’s targets in the transfer window, according to Italian journalist specializing in the market Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to Di Marzio, the Italian club would have consulted on what would be the conditions for a possible negotiation. The player, who was signed from Flamengo in a deal worth around R$27 million, has a contract with Bragantino until 2026.

Sought by ge.globo, Massa Bruta limited itself to saying that it does not comment on possible negotiations in the cast. André Cury, the athlete’s manager, did not answer the report’s calls until the publication.

Natan is 21 years old and forms the starting defense duo of Massa Bruta alongside Léo Ortiz. He assumed the position this year, after the transfer of Fabrício Bruno to Fla, but he had already had good performances since his arrival at Massa Bruta, in March 2021.

Initially, the defender arrived at the São Paulo club on loan from Flamengo, with an obligation to buy if he reached 20 games for Massa Bruta, which came true.

The definitive purchase was announced in January of this year in a deal that is around R$ 27 million – R$ 5 million for the one-year loan and another R$ 22 for the definitive transfer.

In all, the defender has 59 games and three goals with the Massa Bruta shirt. For the defense, coach Maurício Barbieri still has options for Léo Ortiz, Léo Realpe, Kevin Lomónaco and Renan.

