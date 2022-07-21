Brazil is among the countries with the most confirmed cases of monkeypox, says WHO | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Thursday (21) that it has already been notified of 14,533 confirmed cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the world, including 5 deaths.

The data was released during the second meeting of the Monkey Smallpox Emergency Committee (monkeypox).

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he remained concerned about the number of cases; he said some countries have an “apparent downward trend”, but others still see an increase. Six countries reported their first cases last week.

Brazil is among those with the most confirmed cases: as of July 17, 384 cases had been reported to the WHO (see chart below). The Ministry of Health had, until this Thursday (21), 592 records of the infection.

Monkey pox: countries with the most cases Data was counted until July 17 Source: WHO

The WHO has not yet declared monkeypox an international public health emergency – as is the case with Covid-19 – but the debate continues.

“I am aware that any decision I make regarding the possible determination of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health,” Tedros said.

“Right now, the vast majority of cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men.”

He said this pattern of transmission represents “both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions and a challenge because, in some countries, affected communities face life-threatening discrimination.”

Tedros also warned of the risk of stigmatization of this population because of the disease.

“There is a very real concern that men who have sex with men could be stigmatized or blamed for the outbreak, making the outbreak much more difficult to track and stop.”

Tedros also lamented the lack of data from western and central Africa – areas where, unlike the rest of the world, the disease has not only affected men who have sex with men.

“This inability to characterize the epidemiological situation in this region represents a major challenge for the design of interventions to control this historically neglected disease”, he pointed out.