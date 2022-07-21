C6 Bank has 400 spots available: see how to participate

C6 Bank has 400 job openings for various areas and experience levels. See how to apply!

THE C6 Bank is with 400 vacancies jobs open to various areas and experience levels. Applications can be made until the end of the year, as there is no date for registration to be closed.

C6 was elected by the HRC (Human Rights Campaign) one of the best companies working with diversity and inclusion. Based in São Paulo, the financial institution was founded in 2019 and already has more than 16 million customers in Brazil. Given this, fintech has already hired more than 1,300 people in 2022.

Vacancies are for the following sectors:

Business;

Technology;

Innovation;

investments;

Operations;

People and management;

Safety;

CRM (Customer Relationship Management).

How to apply for C6 Bank vacancies?

If you want to participate in the selection processes of the digital bank, it will be necessary to fulfill some requirements, which will be according to the desired position. Normally, candidates are required to be attending or have completed higher education and have experience in the area.

In addition, the bank counts as a differential to have good behavioral skills, such as good oral and written communication. It is important to remember that the selection processes will be carried out in three stages:

Enrollment;

Online tests;

interviews.

Now, if you want to apply for vacancies, register on the C6 Bank Careers website. Interested parties may also apply for one of the vacancies through the bank’s LinkedIn profile.

What are the benefits offered by the bank?

The company did not disclose salary amounts in job descriptions. However, some benefits will be offered, such as:

Dental care;

Health care;

Free consultations with psychologists;

Gympass;

Company profit sharing program;

Finally, it is important to remember that those who are interested can follow the opening of C6 Bank vacancies to apply for opportunities throughout the year.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com