Can I access two Nubank accounts on the same cell phone?

When using the app Nubank on the smartphone, many customers may have the following question: do you have how to access two Nubank accounts on the same cell phone? The option is common in traditional banking apps, allowing multiple logins on a single device.

Is it possible to use two Nubank accounts on the same cell phone? No, you cannot access two Nubank accounts on the same cell phone. This option was available at the beginning, when Nubank started to accept the first customers. However, since 2017, an update has prevented the user from logging into more than one account in the “roxinho” app. It is also not possible to link two or more individual accounts on the same mobile phone.

With this, if you want to access another account that is not yours, you will first need to log out of your Nubank account and log in to the other profile. Or you can uninstall the Nubank app and download it again to enter the data of the other account.

Can I use the Nubank account on two different cell phones?

Yup. The same Nubank account can be linked on two different cell phones. For this, you will need to have both devices in hand and authorize access on the second smartphone using your main device. This is a mandatory security measure by Nubank.

PF and PJ Nubank account

The only exception for when you want to access two Nubank accounts on the same cell phone is if you have an Individual (PF) account and a Legal Entity (PJ) account. In this case, to switch between the two accounts in the Nubank app:

Open the Nubank app on Android or iPhone (iOS); Tap the profile icon in the upper left corner; Select “Access another account”; Tap on the legal account option. Or in the individual account, if your legal account is the main one; Confirm authentication using biometrics or password.

How to switch individual and corporate accounts in the Nubank app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Remembering that the two Nubank accounts (physical and legal) must be linked to the same CPF. If they are accounts under different names, the app does not authorize access for security reasons.