Cao is over! Paolo Guerrero is back in Serie A of the Brasileirão

Almost a year after leaving Internacional, Peruvian striker agrees with a new team

Paolo Guerrero got it right with Avaí and is back in Serie A of the Brasileirão
Striker Paolo Guerrero is a stampede in Brazilian football. He arrived in the country to defend Corinthians, a club that became an idol after scoring the goal of the 2012 world title. Then he went through Flamengo and Internacional.

Almost a year after terminating with Colorado, Paolo Guerrero is back in Brazil. This Wednesday, 20, was announced as a new reinforcement of Avaíwhich disputes the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Guerrero has spent the last few months dealing with a knee injury, which is why he left Internacional. The striker underwent treatment outside Brazil to resolve the physical problem.

At 38 years old, Guerrero’s contract with Avaí runs until the end of 2022. This will be the time the Peruvian will have to show that he can still perform at a high level.

Refused to return to Peru

Paolo Guerrero’s main objective was to recover to compete in the Qatar World Cup. However, the Peruvian National Team was eliminated in the world repechage for the tournament. With that, Guerrero changed plans. The striker had a proposal from Alianza Lima, a club that revealed it. But without the need to be working frequently to be called up, the attacker opted for the project that paid the best. And he chose Avaí.

