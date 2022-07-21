Carbon | Google introduces new programming language to replace C++

Google is always creating programming languages ​​that are better suited to building, optimizing and maintaining its ecosystem. Over the years it has introduced Golang (or just Go) for servers and distributed systems; and Dart, which would replace JavaScript, but only became popular with the Flutter development kit. Now, the Search Giant presents another solution, this time with the potential to replace C++ in the company.

The leader of Software Engineering, Chandler Carruth, presented the novelty, called Carbon, at a convention held in Toronto, Canada, this Tuesday (19). When showing the new programming language, he recalled that several classic options end up being optimized and customized over time. In this case, the change comes to streamline productivity and take advantage of features brought by a more current design.

This has been happening over time. Just as Kotlin can be considered a successor to Java on Android, so can Swift for Objective-C for Android and TypeScript for JavaScript at Microsoft. And now, Carbon comes to follow this path in place of C++ in Google.

While Rust can also be considered a successor to C++, Carruth himself questions this label, as while Rust is great for starting a new project, its structure makes constant migration difficult — it’s hard to move a C++ ecosystem to Rust, for example. .

What are the advantages of the Carbon programming language?

While many of Carbon’s goals and features may seem redundant with those of Rust, Carruth points out that the novelty comes to help developers create “performance-critical software, with full compatibility and easy migration to C++ — and vice versa.

The engineer shared some of the key features that make Carbon better suited to Google’s needs — and that might attract supporters:

Introductory keywords and simple grammar;

The function’s input parameters are read-only values;

Pointers provide indirect access and mutation;

Using expressions to name types;

The package is the root of the namespace;

Import APIs via package name;

The explicit object parameter declares a method;

Single inheritance; classes are final by default;

Powerful generics and verified by definition;

Types implement interfaces explicitly.

In addition, the project’s code is publicly hosted on the GitHub programming platform, and is open to “pull requests”, which are notifications about changes for optimization. The language was created to be accessible and inclusive for different types of companies.

Although the project is linked to Google and was presented by the software engineering leader himself, there was no mention of Carbon being a creation of the Search Giant. However, this sounds intentional, as the responsible team understands that in order to succeed and gain more buy-in, the initiative needs to be independent and “community-driven”. Carruth points out that Carbon is still in an “experimental version”, but that many companies have already shown interest in using it.

If you want to try it out, Carbon already has source code available for download. And you can even try it out directly from the browser, thanks to the Compile Explorer integration.

Source: 9to5Google