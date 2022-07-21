Casagrande reveals bad relationship with Leifert and criticizes Neymar’s last Cup: ‘It became a meme’

the commentator Walter Casagrande participated in the program on Tuesday best of the afternoongives band, and clarified some differences he has with people from the world of football and television. The former player criticized the call-up of Daniel Alves to the Brazilian Teammade reservations about the work of Titusreaffirmed opinions about Neymar and revealed that he does not have a good relationship with Tiago Leifert.

About his former colleague from TV Globo, Walter Casagrande did not go into much detail in explaining the reasons that led to a breakup between the two, but the commentator says that Tiago Leifert does not play on the same team as him. “Leifert doesn’t play for my team. We don’t have a very nice relationship. Different ideas, some things happened and it wasn’t nice,” he said.

On the subject of selection, Casagrande reaffirmed his opinion about Neymar, but said that the striker could unbalance in the Qatar World Cup. “I said that Neymar was spoiled and the world ended! Attacks, arguments. I kept thinking: people don’t know the meaning of the word spoiled. I’m not cursing the guy. He was spoiled and continues to this day. In the 2018 World Cup, he was pathetic, he just wanted to fall and roll. It became a world meme. Since then, the situation has gotten worse. His last two years have not been good. , he explained.

With the World Cup on the radar of the sports press, Casagrande was also asked about flaws in the Brazilian team that could hamper the dream of winning the sixth championship. One of the examples cited by Casão is the right-back Daniel Alves. Currently without a club, the 39-year-old has had frustrating stints in Barcelona and São Paulo.

“I see the call-up of Daniel Alves as illogical. You have to call up players who are doing well. A reliable player is the one who decides, plays and resists the pressure of a World Cup. His phase does not deserve to be called up”, stated the commentator. He was later asked if the criticism of the selection affected his opinion of coach Tite.

“I don’t have anything against Tite, I just don’t like him to call someone who isn’t playing well and when he insists on some things. As a person, I have nothing against it. He gave Corinthians the world title”, pondered Casagrande.

Tite will leave the command of the Brazilian team after the Qatar Cup. In his place, Casagrande understands that Portuguese Abel Ferreiraof palm trees, is the best name to indicate. “If I’m a foreigner, I’d take Abel Ferreira do Palmeiras, without a doubt. He’s the best coach in the country. He won two Libertadores Cups, added other titles. He’s a coach totally adapted to Brazilian football. Could he be Ceni in the future? But if it’s to change now, I choose Abel Ferreira”, he concluded.