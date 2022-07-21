CCXP Awards announce winners and enshrine ‘The Last Forest’

posted on 07/18/2022 17:47



(credit: Publicity material)

One of the main pop culture awards in Brazil, the CCXP Awards announced the winners of the 2022 edition at a ceremony at Sala São Paulo, last Friday (7/15). The event was led by presenter Tiago Leifert and several personalities presented the 20 categories.

Before the delivery of the main awards, some categories announced the winners, such as Best non-fiction book, given to journalist Chico Felitti for his biography Elke: Wonder Woman; Best strip and web strip à Laerte, for Minotaur’s Handbook; Best competitive game for Valorant; and Best mobile game for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

the last forest, a documentary about the Yanomani tribes by Luiz Bolognesi, was the great acclaim of the night, taking the Grand Prix and Best National Film. Some of the other highlights went to Liniker, recognized as Best Actress with the series September mornings; Under pressure as Best National Series; and Succession, voted Best Global Series. Check out the winners:

best actor in a series

Christian Malheiros (tuning)

Fábio Assunção (where is my heart)

Flavio Tolezani (SUN)

Gabriel Leone (SUN)

Selton Mello (Therapy session)

best actress in a series

Alessandra Negrini (invisible city)

Hermila Guedes (Second call)

Leticia Colin (where is my heart)

Leticia Colin (Therapy session)

Licker (September mornings)

best brazilian series

invisible city (Netflix)

September mornings (First Video)

The Evandro case (Globoplay)

tuning (Netflix)

Under pressure (Globoplay)

best overall series

Arcane (Netflix)

round 6 (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Fiction in Literature

The extinction of beesby Natalia Borges Polesso

The monster delivery serviceby Jim Anotsu

the last ancestorby Ale Santos

Best non-fiction in literature

Elke: Wonder Womanby Chico Felitti

Neymar Matogrosso: the biographyby Julio Maria

Rational Mc’s: surviving in hellby Arthur Dantas Rocha

best male streamer

Alanzoka

Alexandre Gaules

cassimir

Jota Plays

lime

best female streamer

Camila Vieira (Kalera)

Diana Zambrozuski

Gabi Cattuzzo

Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

Sher Machado

best podcast

ends of the universe

hand to hand

modus operandi

NerdCast

A milkshake called Wanda

best mesacast

endless science

Launch the mad podcast

more than 8 minutes

PODPAH

Venus podcast

Best content creator channel

Carol Moreira

Diva Depression

Young nerd

mikannn

phsantos

best reveal creator channel

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

BROKER’S GLOVE

Professor Noslen

Raphael Vicente

thallitaxavier

best comic

arlindoby Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)

tacky storyby Gidalti Jr.

Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occultby Shiko

confinedby Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira

Listen, beautiful Marciaby Marcello Quintanilha

best comic book

arlindoby Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)

tacky story, by Gidalti Jr. – winner

Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occultby Shiko

Listen, beautiful Marciaby Marcelo Quintanilha

Isolationby Helo D’ngelo

best comic artist

Gidalti Jr., for tacky story

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by arlindo

Laert, for Minotaur’s Handbook

Marcello Quintanilha, for Listen, beautiful Marcia

Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occult

Best strip and web strip

the urnby Amanda Miranda

Anésia & Doloresby Will Torres

How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends!from Guabira

Minotaur’s Handbookby Laert

Te Rex: zapzombieby Marcel Ibaldo and Marcelli

best inker

Alcimar Frazão, for Lovistari

Amanda Miranda, by the urn

Gidalti Jr., for tacky story

Leandro Assis, for Confined

Orlandeli, for Chico Bento – truth

best colorist

Fabi Marques, for Anne of Green Gables

Guilherme Petreca, for Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by arlindo

Orlandeli, for Chico Bento – truth

Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occult

best designer

Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occult

Orlandeli, for Chico Bento – truths

Guilherme Petreca, for Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World

Camilo Solano, for tiny town

Gidalti Jr., for tacky story

best comic book writer

Gabriel Nascimento, for The shortest distance between two points is an escape

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by arlindo

Kash Fyre, for Spectacular and Meneghetti

Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira, for confined

Marcelo Quintanilha for Listen, beautiful Marcia

best national game

Aspire: Ina’s tale

Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

UNSIGHTED (Pixel Punk Studio)

Best male pro player

Andrei “Art” Piovezan

Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Gustavo “Sacy”

Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius

Best female pro player

Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila

Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa

Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer

Karina “kaah” Takahashi

Natalia “Daiki” Vilela

best org

AfroGames

Fury

Loud

paiN Gaming

RED Canids Kalunga

best mobile game

free fire

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Pokemon unite

best global game

it takes two

Marvel’s Guardians of the galaxy

metroid dread

Psychonauts 2

resident evil village

best competitive game

free fire

R6 – Tom Clancy’s rainbow six siege

Valorant

Best Actor in a Film

Cesar Mello (Doctor Gamma)

Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

Irandhir Santos (pity)

Lázaro Ramos (the silence of the rain)

Your George (marighella)

Best Actress in a Film

Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

Grace Orsato (My name is Bagda)

Jessica Ellen (nigga’s head)

Renata Carvalho (dry wind)

Taís Araújo (provisional measure)

best film direction

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Jellyfish)

Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Dawn)

Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – lessons)

Lázaro Ramos (provisional measure)

Luiz Bolognesi (the last forest)

best national film

the last forestby Luiz Bolognesi

Jellyfishby Anita Rocha da Silveira

provisional measureby Lázaro Ramos

Eduardo and Monicaby René Sampaio

Monica’s Gang – lessonsby Daniel Rezende

best film overall

The Mitchell Family and the Machine Revoltby Michael Rianda

dog attackby Jane Campion

Druk – one more roundby Thomas Vinterberg

Charmby Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Judas and the black messiahby Shaka King



