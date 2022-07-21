CCXP Awards announce winners and enshrine ‘The Last Forest’

posted on 07/18/2022 17:47
(credit: Publicity material)
One of the main pop culture awards in Brazil, the CCXP Awards announced the winners of the 2022 edition at a ceremony at Sala São Paulo, last Friday (7/15). The event was led by presenter Tiago Leifert and several personalities presented the 20 categories.
Before the delivery of the main awards, some categories announced the winners, such as Best non-fiction book, given to journalist Chico Felitti for his biography Elke: Wonder Woman; Best strip and web strip à Laerte, for Minotaur’s Handbook; Best competitive game for Valorant; and Best mobile game for League of Legends: Wild Rift.
the last forest, a documentary about the Yanomani tribes by Luiz Bolognesi, was the great acclaim of the night, taking the Grand Prix and Best National Film. Some of the other highlights went to Liniker, recognized as Best Actress with the series September mornings; Under pressure as Best National Series; and Succession, voted Best Global Series. Check out the winners:
best actor in a series
Christian Malheiros (tuning)
Fábio Assunção (where is my heart)
Flavio Tolezani (SUN)
Gabriel Leone (SUN)
Selton Mello (Therapy session)
best actress in a series
Alessandra Negrini (invisible city)
Hermila Guedes (Second call)
Leticia Colin (where is my heart)
Leticia Colin (Therapy session)
Licker (September mornings)
best brazilian series
invisible city (Netflix)
September mornings (First Video)
The Evandro case (Globoplay)
tuning (Netflix)
Under pressure (Globoplay)
best overall series
Arcane (Netflix)
round 6 (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Fiction in Literature
The extinction of beesby Natalia Borges Polesso
The monster delivery serviceby Jim Anotsu
the last ancestorby Ale Santos
Best non-fiction in literature
Elke: Wonder Womanby Chico Felitti
Neymar Matogrosso: the biographyby Julio Maria
Rational Mc’s: surviving in hellby Arthur Dantas Rocha
best male streamer
Alanzoka
Alexandre Gaules
cassimir
Jota Plays
lime
best female streamer
Camila Vieira (Kalera)
Diana Zambrozuski
Gabi Cattuzzo
Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
Sher Machado
best podcast
ends of the universe
hand to hand
modus operandi
NerdCast
A milkshake called Wanda
best mesacast
endless science
Launch the mad podcast
more than 8 minutes
PODPAH
Venus podcast
Best content creator channel
Carol Moreira
Diva Depression
Young nerd
mikannn
phsantos
best reveal creator channel
Folklore BR: A New Vision
BROKER’S GLOVE
Professor Noslen
Raphael Vicente
thallitaxavier
best comic
arlindoby Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)
tacky storyby Gidalti Jr.
Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occultby Shiko
confinedby Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira
Listen, beautiful Marciaby Marcello Quintanilha
best comic book
arlindoby Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)
tacky story, by Gidalti Jr. – winner
Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occultby Shiko
Listen, beautiful Marciaby Marcelo Quintanilha
Isolationby Helo D’ngelo
best comic artist
Gidalti Jr., for tacky story
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by arlindo
Laert, for Minotaur’s Handbook
Marcello Quintanilha, for Listen, beautiful Marcia
Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occult
Best strip and web strip
the urnby Amanda Miranda
Anésia & Doloresby Will Torres
How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends!from Guabira
Minotaur’s Handbookby Laert
Te Rex: zapzombieby Marcel Ibaldo and Marcelli
best inker
Alcimar Frazão, for Lovistari
Amanda Miranda, by the urn
Gidalti Jr., for tacky story
Leandro Assis, for Confined
Orlandeli, for Chico Bento – truth
best colorist
Fabi Marques, for Anne of Green Gables
Guilherme Petreca, for Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by arlindo
Orlandeli, for Chico Bento – truth
Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occult
best designer
Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: The Guardianship of the Occult
Orlandeli, for Chico Bento – truths
Guilherme Petreca, for Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World
Camilo Solano, for tiny town
Gidalti Jr., for tacky story
best comic book writer
Gabriel Nascimento, for The shortest distance between two points is an escape
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by arlindo
Kash Fyre, for Spectacular and Meneghetti
Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira, for confined
Marcelo Quintanilha for Listen, beautiful Marcia
best national game
Aspire: Ina’s tale
Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
UNSIGHTED (Pixel Punk Studio)
Best male pro player
Andrei “Art” Piovezan
Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos
Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
Gustavo “Sacy”
Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius
Best female pro player
Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila
Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa
Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer
Karina “kaah” Takahashi
Natalia “Daiki” Vilela
best org
AfroGames
Fury
Loud
paiN Gaming
RED Canids Kalunga
best mobile game
free fire
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Pokemon unite
best global game
it takes two
Marvel’s Guardians of the galaxy
metroid dread
Psychonauts 2
resident evil village
best competitive game
free fire
R6 – Tom Clancy’s rainbow six siege
Valorant
Best Actor in a Film
Cesar Mello (Doctor Gamma)
Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
Irandhir Santos (pity)
Lázaro Ramos (the silence of the rain)
Your George (marighella)
Best Actress in a Film
Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)
Grace Orsato (My name is Bagda)
Jessica Ellen (nigga’s head)
Renata Carvalho (dry wind)
Taís Araújo (provisional measure)
best film direction
Anita Rocha da Silveira (Jellyfish)
Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Dawn)
Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – lessons)
Lázaro Ramos (provisional measure)
Luiz Bolognesi (the last forest)
best national film
the last forestby Luiz Bolognesi
Jellyfishby Anita Rocha da Silveira
provisional measureby Lázaro Ramos
Eduardo and Monicaby René Sampaio
Monica’s Gang – lessonsby Daniel Rezende
best film overall
The Mitchell Family and the Machine Revoltby Michael Rianda
dog attackby Jane Campion
Druk – one more roundby Thomas Vinterberg
Charmby Byron Howard and Jared Bush
Judas and the black messiahby Shaka King