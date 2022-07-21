Cell phone bill should become cheaper with ICMS cut

With the collection limit in the states by the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), after fuel and electricity, it is now the cell phone bill that should become cheaper. The information was released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy recently

The reduction must be significant, as reported in the folder. Therefore, telecommunication services in Brazil will also have the ICMS limit. The forecast is that the discounts will be seen in the accounts of the next month.

ICMS on cell phone bill

All measures related to ICMS have resulted in relief in the pocket of Brazilians. The price of fuel, for example, is constantly falling. Only gasoline has registered a reduction of 18% with a cumulative three weeks in a row.

According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, the ICMS limit has also benefited Brazilian micro-entrepreneurs. The statement was given during an interview given to the program “A Voz do Brasil”.

With greater control over the tax levied by the states, the minister is betting on the generation of more jobs. “When you raise certain taxes too much, like energy, you destroy jobs and production. We are moving in the right direction,” said Sachsida.

The minister also explained that Brazilians have been experiencing a sequence of events that have had a full effect on the country’s economy. He exemplified: “In 2019, we had the biggest environmental accident in the history of Brazil, the Brumadinho disaster. In 2020, the largest pandemic in the history of humanity, which continued in 2021 along with the biggest water crisis in the history of Brazil. In 2022, the biggest troop movement since WWII.”

In the words of the Minister of Mines and Energy, the country’s economy has suffered in different aspects in the last few years due to everything that happens inside and outside Brazil, so the consequences are being experienced by everyone.