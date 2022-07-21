Cell phone bill will also be cheaper with ICMS cut

Reducing ICMS charges on various products and services will have positive effects on the economy, especially for micro-entrepreneurs

Last Tuesday (19), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, in an interview with the program A Voz do Brasil, stated that with the average reduction of R$ 1.75 in gasoline across the country, the reduction in charging the Tax on Trade, Goods and Services (ICMS) on various products and services will have positive effects on the economy, especially for micro-entrepreneurs.

Effects of ICMS reduction

According to the minister, there will also be a considerable discount on telecommunications services in Brazil. Adolfo Sachsida stated that from next month the effects of the reduction could be felt.

According to Sachsida, the reduction in the collection of ICMS, especially on electricity, will have great capacity to promote basic jobs in the Brazilian market. Also according to the minister, the effort was great to bring “relief” after several events that occurred in the Brazilian economy.

“In 2019, we had the biggest environmental accident in the history of Brazil, the Brumadinho disaster. In 2020, the biggest pandemic in the history of humanity, which continued in 2021 – with the biggest water crisis in the history of Brazil. In 2022, the biggest troop movement since WWII. It’s a very difficult environment internationally and nationally,” said Sachsida.

The minister also thanked the National Congress for making the laws on ICMS viable. However, the states, which according to him, concentrated a large part of the collection on certain taxes. “From an economic point of view, it is a mistake. Because the deadweight loss of the tax increases with the size of the taxation. When you raise certain taxes too much, like energy, you destroy jobs and production. We have advanced on the right path,” he said.

ICMS ceiling

The application of the ICMS ceiling is one of the measures adopted by the federal government to try to prevent the increase in fuel prices and reduce inflation in an election year. However, this measure should lead to a drop in revenue for states and municipalities, which receive 25% of ICMS.

