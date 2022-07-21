Changes Coming: Nova Launcher Sold to Branch

According to Kevin Barry, creator of Nova Launcher, the application will still be developed by the same team, which will now also have at their disposal Branch services that will bring new possibilities and improvements to the app. In a statement, Barry said:

My priority is still for the Nova community and keeping Nova Launcher as the launcher it always has been, but I’m excited to bring new, more far-reaching features to Nova and contribute to a bigger platform.

Branch is an analytics company that is responsible for connecting and indexing applications, websites and services in search engines with more than 100,000 applications using its services with more than 3 billion users worldwide, being the third company that fastest growing in North America according to Deloitte data.

Alex, CEO of Branch, also commented on the acquisition: