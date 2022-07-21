Changes Coming: Nova Launcher Sold to Branch

According to Kevin Barry, creator of Nova Launcher, the application will still be developed by the same team, which will now also have at their disposal Branch services that will bring new possibilities and improvements to the app. In a statement, Barry said:
My priority is still for the Nova community and keeping Nova Launcher as the launcher it always has been, but I’m excited to bring new, more far-reaching features to Nova and contribute to a bigger platform.
Branch is an analytics company that is responsible for connecting and indexing applications, websites and services in search engines with more than 100,000 applications using its services with more than 3 billion users worldwide, being the third company that fastest growing in North America according to Deloitte data.
Alex, CEO of Branch, also commented on the acquisition:
Branch has built a search and discovery product that is being distributed by all major Android manufacturers (Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, etc) to billions of devices. It makes it easy to search across apps and across web pages. We continue to build new features for this platform, but testing is slow because vendor deployment cycles take years.
In addition to Nova Launcher, Branch also acquired the dynamic search app Sesame. The idea is to integrate Branch analytics data to understand what functions users want. For this, Nova Launcher will receive a new search engine powered by the company in version 8.0.2 beta, looking like the image above.
Working with Kevin and the Nova community will allow us to get feedback on new features before scaling them to billions. We make money making our OEM platform better through the knowledge gained from Kevin. We do not plan to make money directly from Nova or the community.
As such, Nova Launcher will remain free and ad-free with a Prime version that can be purchased separately to access premium features. Nothing will change in this aspect of the application.
Barry also says that all information processing will be done locally on the device, ensuring users’ privacy. Later versions of Nova Launcher will still include feature testing via A/B servers, which means select users will receive certain updates so the team understands what features users really want.
Finally, it should be mentioned that Nova Launcher already contains a usage analysis system, so the main change is that Branch will also process this data, and it is also possible to revoke consent for its collection within the Nova Launcher settings.