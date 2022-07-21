China fines shipping giant Didi $1.2 billion | Economy

China has imposed an 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) fine on transport giant Didi for allegations it violated data protection policy, the regulator announced on Thursday.

The year-long investigation found “conclusive evidence” that Didi committed violations “of an egregious nature”, China’s Cyberspace Administration said in a statement.

Didi headquarters in China, in file image — Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Didi, announced as the answer to China to Uber, is a transportation company that provides rental vehicles and taxis through apps and smartphones.

THE The company is accused of illegally storing information from more than 57 million drivers instead of keeping it in a secure format. Authorities also accused the company of having analyzed passenger data without their consent, including photos from their phones and facial recognition data.

“Didi’s illegal operations created serious security risks for important information about the country’s data protection and infrastructure,” the regulator said.

This is the highest fine imposed on a Chinese tech company since e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined $2.75 billion in April 2021 for anti-competitive practices.

“Although regulatory authorities ordered him to rectify, there has not been a complete and extensive correction,” the government added.

Didi’s alleged data breaches took place over a period of seven years starting in 2015. The regulator also accused Didi of national security breaches that were not detailed. That fine corresponds to more than 4% of the company’s total revenue last year, which earned $27.3 billion.