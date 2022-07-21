China may include Maranhão as a strategic point of the New Silk Road

[Este texto foi publicado originalmente no boletim internacional de CartaCapital exclusivo para assinantes. Para recebê-lo, clique aqui]

The Chinese government has an eye on Maranhão as one of its strategic points for the New Silk Road, the famous mega logistics project of the Asian country that aims to expand its reach in international trade. The partnership guided a symposium held in the first three days of last week, starting at Palácio dos Leões, seat of the state government, in the capital São Luís. The event was organized by the Sousândrade Foundation and the Economic Development Secretariat of the Carlos Brandão government (PSB).

The inclusion of Maranhão in the Chinese enterprise is defended by South Korean professor Paul Lee, professor at the University of Zhejiang and author of a study that chose key locations for the Silk Road in the Sub-Saharan region, in Sri Lanka, in the Middle East, in Northern Oceania, Southern and Northern Europe.

For Lee, Brazil presents itself as an alternative supplier of iron ore, after the cooling of trade relations between China and Australia. The country of Oceania is the largest exporter of commodity in the world, and it is from there that China obtains 60% of the iron ore it imports.

However, one of the frictions between China and Australia is the disagreement over the recognition of the territory of Taiwan. Canberra even considers mobilizing the military in the event of what it calls a Chinese “invasion”, while Beijing considers the area to belong to China. Another stage of this diplomatic conflict took place in 2020, when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for investigations into the origin of Covid-19. The statements were interpreted, at the time, as insinuations against the Chinese. Australia would also have, in Beijing’s view, collaborated with the US side in the trade war.

Meanwhile, Brazil only grows as an iron ore exporter, being only behind Australia. According to a survey by the intelligence platform Logcomex, iron ore was the most exported commodity by Brazil in 2021 by sea, ahead of soy and oil. And China is the destination of about 70% of this amount, taking into account that the Asian country bought 15% more of the Brazilian product in 2021 (243 million tons) compared to 2020 (212 million tons). However, Brazil is responsible for only 20% of the iron ore that the Chinese import.

China is today the largest consumer of iron ore in the world because of its industrial strategy: the country is also the world’s largest producer of steel, a material made with iron. Steel manufacturing is dedicated to export and also stimulates domestic infrastructure measures such as the construction of bridges, roads and buildings.

For Silk Road formulators, it is necessary to diversify the source of Chinese imports and, in the case of iron ore, free itself from dependence on Australia. One of the tactics is to increase the presence in South America. In this sense, Maranhão would offer good location conditions for maritime trade, due to its proximity to the Panama Canal and consumer markets in Europe and Africa.

For Maranhão authorities, the idea is to increase export capacity, not only of iron ore, but also of grains, processed goods and even natural gas, and not only to China, but also to African countries.

Symposium with Professor Paul Lee was presented by Secretary of Economic Development José Reinaldo Tavares. Photo: Danielle Vieira

The Port of Itaqui, administered by the state in the city of São Luís, is seen as a central point, as it is described as the deepest public port in the country, which allows large ships to berth.

According to the director-president of Itaqui, Ted Lago, the partnership with China provides for the application of 2 billion reais over the next five years for infrastructure works at the port, in addition to an amount of 1.8 billion that has already been invested since 2015. .

The focus is to improve the export terminals to increase the capacity to transport cargo. It is estimated that the port will go from 31 million tons of cargo handled in 2021 to 40 million tons in 2025.

If implemented, this mark would leave the Port of Itaqui among the five main national ports. Last year’s Logcomex ranking registered the five ports with the most exports in the Southeast and South regions, the first being the Port of Santos (134.6 million tons) and the fifth being the Port of Paranaguá (34.3 million tons). .

In addition to the issue of the location and infrastructure of the port, Lago highlights the rail connection. Maranhão is connected to neighboring states, via Transnordestina, and with Pará, via the Carajás Railroad. There is also the North-South Railway, still to be completed, but which already takes the influence of the Port of Itaqui to Goiás and is to be extended to the border with Bolivia in 2025.

The idea of ​​institutionalizing a “string of pearls” between the ports of the Northeast is in mind, with centrality in the condominium of ports of Maranhão, which also has, for example, Porto São Luís and the Port Terminal of Alcântara.

“The professor identified the Port of Itaqui as the main one, due to its location, its 20 meters depth and the rail connection to the interior of the country”, said Lago, in an interview with the international policy bulletin of Capital Letter.

According to the Secretary of Industry and Commerce of Maranhão, Cassiano Júnior, the perspective is that new meetings will be held this year to map out which economic sectors should, in fact, be included in the plan. But, according to him, it is already possible to say that the symposium started the integration of Maranhão in the Silk Road.

“The partnership is starting today, with this lecture. We’ve been developing this work over the years and now it’s actually coming to fruition”, he declared.

South Korean professor Paul Lee during a symposium exhibition at the Palace of Lions. Photo: Danielle Vieira

Environment, education and overcoming poverty: the challenges

With the positive conditions listed, Chinese mission enthusiasts should be faced with some tasks in their first steps. One of them is to measure the environmental effect of a project that aims to expand structures in the seas.

For professor Sérgio Cutrim, PhD in Naval Engineering and professor at the Federal University of Maranhão, “a lot of caution and planning is necessary”, since every investment project generates some kind of impact.

Cutrim considers maritime transport to be the most “friendly” environmentally and says that environmental construction and operating licenses are already part of a consolidated regulatory framework, but attention must be paid to the concept of environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, for short. in English.

“There is no incompatibility between port development and sustainability”, says the professor. “The issue is a position that goes beyond legal constraints. Our recommendation is to spend more resources on communication, obtain environmental certifications and create a system of indicators on this topic, in addition to giving special treatment to the surrounding communities.”

Another challenge is that the investments result in benefits for the social sectors that are experiencing economic difficulties, aggravated by the effects of the pandemic. According to a study released in June by Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Maranhão was the state that recorded the highest proportion of poor people, with 57.9% of the population in this condition. Litoral and Baixada Maranhense formed the spatial stratum with the worst percentage of poverty last year, scoring 72.59% among the 146 strata studied.

The tasks also involve qualifying the workforce. During the symposium, Professor Paul Lee himself said he had observed the lack of adequate training to meet the demands of the Silk Road. The expert recommended that the state government engage in programs to send young people abroad, on models based on those in South Korea.

“I envy you so much, with vast territories. But manpower is lacking,” Lee said. “If they recommend good students, I can personally offer scholarships.”

The situation, however, indicates the need for efforts in the educational field from the early stages. Despite being on a growth trajectory in the Basic Education Development Index, for example, Maranhão has data that reveal challenges ahead: only 20% of public school students finish elementary school with adequate learning in Portuguese, while in High School is 17.7%, and 59 of every 100 young people complete high school by the age of 19, according to the 2021 Brazilian Yearbook of Basic Education. These rates are lower than those of 19 states.

The federal government and the relationship with the USA

To complete the list of challenges, the election year leaves doubts about the level of cooperation with the federal government for this ambitious project.

Authorities heard by Capital Letter admitted differences with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), especially in relations with China. On the other hand, they consider the dialogue with Beijing to be well established so far, following a series of visits by Governor Carlos Brandão to the Asian country since he was Flávio Dino’s (PSB) deputy.

This is what the president of Gasmar, Alan Kardec, summarizes. In an interview with the bulletin, he said he regretted the stance adopted by Bolsonaro, even though he did not make the partnership unfeasible.

“This conflict was absurdly unnecessary. Obviously, it gets in the way of business, because, at the end of the day, we are Brazil”, stated Kardec. “At the same time, we made a move to dialogue directly with China as a state. I believe we have a consistent policy.”

Another topic discussed is the Brazilian position on the trade conflict between the United States and China. Faced with the White House’s initiative to stop Beijing’s expansion, officials debated at the symposium on the ability to reconcile the two bilateral relations. For Kardec, it will be an opportunity for Brazil to act with sovereignty. To the report, he recalled that Maranhão was in favor of the Technological Safeguards Agreement, signed in 2019, which allowed the exploration of the Alcântara Base by American companies.

A scholar on the Silk Road, political scientist Diego Pautasso believes that the United States has lost the ability it had in the Cold War to represent the avant-garde productive model and to be the main market for countries on the periphery of the globe.

For these nations, China has exerted the gravitational effect of trade relations and has been the main financier of investments in infrastructure, with remarkable expertise and a willingness to make partnerships mature in the long term.

In the Brazilian case, the professor sees in the Silk Road the possibility of meeting the urgency of revitalizing the commercial infrastructure, scrapped in the 90s, slightly resumed with the government of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and once again paralyzed from by Michel Temer (MDB) and the consequences of Operation Car Wash. Furthermore, he sees an opportunity for the Silk Road to strengthen regional integration in South America.

“I think China and Maranhão see each other in a convergent way. Maranhão is close to the American and European markets, it is the northern connection point with Brazilian grain and ore granaries. In fact, there is great potential for Maranhão, and also for China to connect to the rest of Brazil”, analyzes Pautasso.