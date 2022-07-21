Christopher Nolan films get first poster

Oppenheimerthe newest feature of Christopher Nolan, had its first poster released this Thursday (21). starring Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), the image brings the main character in the middle of an explosion, with the phrase “The world is always changing” stamped on top. Check it out below.

The story goes on J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. The film will take place in a context in which he is war chief of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico during World War II, in which he developed the first nuclear weapons.

Nolan also penned the script, which is 100% based on the biography of Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimerpublished in 2006.

In addition to Murphy, the cast also includes Jason Clarke, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, James D’Arcy, Josh Peck, Alex Wolff, David Dastalmachian, Jack Quaid and Michael Angarano.

Oppenheimer hits theaters in July 21, 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.