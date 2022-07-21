Cinema | Premieres of the Week – July 21, 2022 – Jornal de Mafra Cinema

Premieres of the Week – July 21, 2022

Galilebre and the Lost Temple

Original title: Hopper et le Hamster des Ténèbres

From: Ben Stassen, Benjamin Mousquet

Starring: Jordan Tartakow (Voice), Danny Fehsenfeld (Voice), Joe Ochman (Voice)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Rating: M/6

Other data: BEL/FRA, 2022, Cores, 91 min

Galilebre is a young hero who was born half hare, half chicken and adopted by King Pedro, a famous adventurous hare. Eager to fit in and be loved, Galilebre is obsessed with adventure – despite being very clumsy. When the kingdom’s greatest villain – his own uncle – breaks out of prison and threatens to bring down his father, Galilebre embarks on an epic race against time to stop him, along with Abel, a sarcastic turtle, and Mena, a fearless expert in the arts. martial. With the voices of Tiago Teotónio Pereira and Carolina Patrocínio.

The Tyrant Father

Original Title: The Tyrant Father

From: João Gomes

With: Carolina Loureiro, Cleia Almeida, Diogo Amaral, Diogo Valsassina, Igor Regalla, Jessica Athayde, José Raposo

Comedy genre

Other data: POR, 2022, Colors

“O Pai Tirano” is a comedy that intends, in a good-natured way, to expose what it means to be Portuguese – both in 1940 and in 2022. This remake tells the story of a theater company, of men and women in love and of mistakes and misunderstandings. Chico loves Tatão, who is courted by Artur. Graça loves Chico but doesn’t know that he loves Tatão. Santana writes a play for the Grandelinhas that will guide Chico’s passion and convince Tatão that he is a rich count. The play is then staged and they all end up in prison. In this Pai Tyrant 2022, we have a new version of the plot full of humor, futuristic predictions, images of Lisbon and Portugal at the time and happy music.

What Wrong Have We All Done to God?

Original title: Qu’est-ce qu’on a tous fait au bon Dieu?

From: Philippe de Chauveron

Starring: Christian Clavier, Chantal Lauby, Ary Abittan, Medi Sadoun

Comedy genre

Rating: M/12

Other data: FRA, 2021, Colors

Claude and Marie Verneuil’s 40th wedding anniversary is approaching. To celebrate the occasion, the four daughters decide to throw a big surprise party at Chinon’s family home and invite the parents of each of the sons-in-law for a few days. Claude and Marie will have to take Rachid’s parents, David, Chao and Charles under their roof… This “family” stay is anything but peaceful!

Danger zone

Original Title: BlackSite

From: Sophia Banks

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke, Uli Latukefu

Genre: Thriller, Action

Rating: M/16

Other data: USA, 2022, Colors, 93 min.

CIA agent Abby Trent (Michelle Monaghan) runs a clandestine underground facility that holds dangerous high-risk detainees. Days before Abby’s transfer to a new post, Special Ops brings in one of the most dangerous men in the world, code-named Hatchet (Jason Clarke). Hatchet is known for gruesomely killing his enemies, and for Abby, his capture is personal. Hatchet is a master of the art of escape and quickly starts a bloody game, assassinating the officers of the scene one by one. As the team scrambles to hunt him down, Abby discovers she is surrounded by traitors. Who can she really trust?