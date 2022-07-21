Column Review » Check out the stunning engagement rings of the famous

Engagement rings are important and charming jewelry for every couple’s life. This accessory is able to brighten the look in which the productions are more elegant and glamorous.

THE column reviewing got some tips from the engagement ring designer with Anne Zorzanelliabout these jewels that are striking for brides and celebrities.

“It is undeniable that the main point of a beautiful proposal is the ring, embellishing the left hand with the most luxurious jewelry following the tradition to celebrate love”, he highlights.

>>White gold and diamond

This is the case of the half ring model surrounded by 5pt diamonds in 18k white gold that highlights the most desired and sought-after stone for that date. “The jewel with reduced width is elegant and timeless, perfect for those looking for this important accessory for the occasion, using all the refinement and shine”, highlights the designer.

Engagement ring with a beautiful solitaire. Photo: publicity

>>Celebrities

Currently, the search for the darling jewel has gained space among newlywed celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez – who married Ben Affleck after resuming a relationship that spanned 20 years – further inspiring fashion icons to wear the classic love ring in search of large, shallow stones found in luxury.

>>Kate Middleton

One of the most remembered rings of all time is the engagement ring by Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. This ring has history, with a family link. The jewel belonged to the princess Diana, his late mother-in-law. The ring impresses with its sapphire and is surrounded by smaller diamonds, which total 18 carats. The beautiful ring is valued at around US$ 500,000 (R$ 2.34 million).

>>Kim Kardashian

the mighty Kim Kardashian also made the news because of her engagement ring. The jewelry was a gift from Kris Humphries ex husband and has 20 carats of diamonds. The ring is valued at US$ 2 million euros (approximately R$ 9.4 million). What a luxury!

>>Hailey Bieber

In the year 2019, Hailey got engaged to singer Justin Bieber. So far so good, but what won the news and social media was the bride’s engagement ring. The ring has several diamonds, with an oval shape, with wave details. The value of the ring is US$ 2 million euros (approximately R$ 9.6 million).

