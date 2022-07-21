Conceptual design takes Amber Heard and puts Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman 2

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Warrior, princess of Atlantis and love interest of Aquaman, Mera’s character is played by Amber Heard in Aquaman. A DC Comics production directed by James Wan, she was introduced in the first feature, soon confirmed to return in the sequel ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’

This Naruto Tsunade cosplay will win your heart

Able to control the water, the interpreter of the character, however, has been one of the centers of controversy in Hollywood in recent months. At the age of 36, Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp between the years 2015 and 2017, in which she went to court over allegations of abuse.

Image: The Addiction

Amber Heard had scenes cut in Aquaman 2

During her trial last month, due to a lawsuit initiated by her ex-husband in which he was suing the actress for alleged defamation in 2018, Heard revealed that due to her controversies she had scenes cut in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Check out a snippet of the actress’ speech below.

Image: Wallpapers

“I fought really hard to stay in that movie. They didn’t want to include me in the sequel, and they gave me a very scaled-down version of the role, yes.”

To check more details, you can click here and go straight to our article.

Understand why Captain Marvel is so different in the current phase of the MCU

Incredible design replaces Heard with Emilia Clarke

Interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, actress Emilia Clarke is one of the revelations of Hollywood in recent years. At 35 years old, the actress who has won multiple Best Actress awards is one of the most sought after by the public to replace Heard in the Aquaman franchise.

With her incredible talents, fans around the world have come together to envision the actress in the role of Mera, as you can see in the amazing poster edit below, shared by a fan on Instagram. Check out.

The actress is one of those confirmed in ‘Secret Invasion’, a new production from Marvel that is expected for 2023.

Stranger Things’s Most Complex Theory Could Reveal Big Mysteries

Talented deepfake shows Emilia Clarke in the scene as Mera

As we mentioned above, the requests for Emilia Clarke to replace Heard in the Aquaman franchise are high. On the internet, fans even make amazing edits that replace the actress’s face with Clarke in scenes from the film.

Below, you can check out a Deepfake that was recently successful on social media.

The requests, however, are vague, as Amber Heard’s own team has already confirmed that she is not leaving the trilogy. You can check more details by clicking here.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer, synopsis and release date

“Action and adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.”

More details about the feature should be released during the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic Con, which takes place this Saturday, July 23. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a confirmed release date for March 17, 2023.