Corinthians expects to close with Fausto Vera by the weekend | Corinthians

Corinthians live the expectation of hitting the hammer for the hiring of midfielder Fausto Vera until the weekend. The idea of ​​those involved in the deal is that a decision is taken within this period by Argentinos Juniors, “yes or no”.

According to Cristian Malaspina, president of the Argentine club, Corinthians disputes the player with Genk, from Belgium. The leader says that the two offers are similar and that there will be news “in the coming days”.

Throughout the week, a representative of the player in Brazil had several conversations with the Timão board at CT Joaquim Grava. The businessman was at the Neo Química Arena at the invitation of the club to follow the victory of Timão by 3 to 1 against Coritiba, on Wednesday night.

In its initial bid, Corinthians presented an offer of 4 million euros (about R$ 22.1 million) to the Argentine club, which has a contract with the athlete until the end of 2023. Argentinos Juniors ask for more money, and the negotiations continue.

– I don’t know which football he is going to, as they are two very similar and competitive offers. surely we will meet with the staff of Corinthians in the next few days to see how far they go. Then we will make a decision – said Malaspina in an interview with TyC Sports, from Argentina.

Corinthians does not confirm whether there will be a face-to-face meeting between the leaders in Brazil. The tendency is for negotiations to continue taking place at a distance, without physical displacement.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, confirmed his interest in Vera in an interview with ge, but adopted a cautious tone.

The search for a midfielder takes place after the club has been, for a period, with few options in midfield. Paulinho, a midfielder hired at the beginning of the year, suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery, returning only next season.

