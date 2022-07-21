Corinthians is scared, but wins Coritiba and returns to vice-leadership

Corinthians may not have been perfect, but they left good impressions by beating Coritiba 3-1 tonight (20), at Neo Química Arena, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. Róger Guedes, Adson and Raul Gustavo scored the winning goals; and Luciano Castán declined.

The victory brings Corinthians closer to the fight for leadership: now it has 32 points and only one behind rival Palmeiras, who plays tomorrow against América-MG. Alvinegro returns to the field on Sunday (24), when they visit Atlético-MG for the same Brasileirão. Coritiba has 19 points, can enter the relegation zone until the end of the round and on Monday (25) they will take on Cuiabá.

It went well: Róger Guedes connects well with Yuri

The shirt 9 played one of his best games for Corinthians: he appeared in the three positions of the attack, combined well with the debutant Yuri Alberto and gave good signs that the two can get along well when they work together. He was smart in the goal move to occupy the space left by his teammate and take advantage of the opponent’s mistake.

It was bad: Rafael Ramos brings luck after mistakes

The side had a performance marked by bad decisions, with two mistakes that, luckily for him, Coritiba did not know how to take advantage of. In the first move, the Portuguese was disarmed and gave a counterattack in which Alef Manga wasted a clear chance; in the second, he let Régis receive a free cross on his back, but the midfielder kicked crookedly. Rafael Ramos received a yellow card, was suspended for the visit to Atlético-MG and ended up replaced by Fagner at halftime.

Corinthians game: Exciting attack and adjustments to be made

Alvinegro went to the field full of news: Cássio, Maycon and Willian returned after injuries, and Yuri Alberto made his debut in charge of attack. Against the worst visitor of the Brasileirão, the team fulfilled the promise of Vítor Pereira, suspended in today’s game, and had more possession of the ball and the intention to attack. The front trio left a good impression, but the team gave in to counterattacks, was bad in the air ball and had too many scares even with a tripod of midfielders.

Coritiba closes and misses incredible chances

Despite the priority to defense, Coritiba was more dangerous in the first half hour of play and missed incredible goals in quick attacks: first Alef Manga was selfish in a counterattack, then Régis wasted two more clear chances.

Corinthians starts to get it right and comes out ahead

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Wanting more game, Alvinegro was more with the ball and was squeezing Coritiba. It wasn’t overwhelming pressure, but it was clear that this attacking trio can be a lot of work. In the 26th minute, Willian had a great chance in front of the goal, but stopped on Alex Muralha. At 35, Yuri Alberto divided inside the area, crossed, and Róger Guedes opened the scoring after a mistake by the opposing defense.

Coritiba finally takes advantage of Corinthian hesitation

The visiting team could have tied the game when they had two forwards against only one defender on the counterattack, but Cássio made a saving save. In the next bid, however, Coritiba won two aerial disputes inside the Corinthians area to draw with Luciano Castán. After so many defensive mistakes by Corinthians, Coxa finally took advantage.

Rush and insistence bear fruit for Corinthians

The tie stagnated Corinthians, which only created one chance in ten minutes (a good defense by Muralha after a kick by Guedes) and only changed its posture with the substitutions. Gustavo Mosquito and Adson provided speed on the wings and were instrumental in securing the victory. Mosquito crossed the two balls that ended in goals: the first made by Adson, after a fight inside the area, and the second made by Raul Gustavo.

Cassio has work on record night

Image: EDUARDO CARMIM / AGENCY THE DAY / AGENCY THE DAY / STATE CONTENT

Recovered from pain in his lower back, Cássio returned to play and had a special night. He made his 602nd game with the Corinthians shirt and, thus, equaled Ronaldo Giovanelli in the list of players who most often defended the club. He made two great saves in the second half and had nothing to do with Luciano Castán’s header, which ended in a goal. The shirt 12 can become the second in the ranking in the coming weeks if he surpasses Luizinho, the “Pequeno Polegar” (606 games).

DATASHEET:

CORINTHIANS 3 x 1 CORITIBA

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 18th round

Date and time: July 20, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Public: 40,136 gifts (39,852 paying)

Income: BRL 2,535,409.50

Yellow cards: Rafael Ramos (Corinthians); Adrián Martínez, Willian Farias and Val (Coritiba)

goals: Róger Guedes, in the 35th minute of the first half; Luciano Castán, at 9, Adson at 21′, and Raul Gustavo at 40 minutes of the second half

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Cantillo and Maycon (Du Queiroz); Willian (Giuliano), Róger Guedes (Gustavo Mosquito) and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Filipe Almeida (assistant)

CORITIBA: Alex Muralha; Nathanael (Nathan Mendes), Guillermo, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias (Bernardo), Val (Thonny Anderson), Régis (Adrián Martínez) and Igor Paixão; Alef Manga (Robinho) and Léo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo