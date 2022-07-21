Corinthians performances: Yuri Alberto has a great debut; Róger Guedes and Cantillo are doing well | Corinthians

Roger Guedes: played a great game in Itaquera, getting good plots with Yuri Alberto. It started open on the left and then went to the right. He scored an opportunistic goal after a play created by Yuri and opened the way for the 3 to 1. In the second half, he demanded a good defense from Alex Muralha. Grade: 7.5

Yuri Alberto: a very exciting debut. With great will, he moved throughout the attack. He gave a great pass to Willian and, shortly after, fought for the ball and regained possession in the goal of Róger Guedes. He stopped at Wall in the second half. He raised the Faithful in Itaquera. Grade: 7.5

Best moments: Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Addon: entered at the beginning of the second stage and needed just two minutes to score the goal that put Corinthians ahead in the Arena. He finished well and scored his fifth goal of the year. Grade: 7.0

Cantillo: good game by the Colombian, with shots, balls for teammates and accurate tackles. Important performance for the team. Grade: 7.0

Gustavo Mosquito: another that entered the game well, giving speed to the team in the escapes for the attack. He crowned the performance with an assist for Raul Gustavo’s goal. Grade: 7.0

1 of 2 Corinthians team posed before the game against Coritiba — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians team posed before the game against Coritiba — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

See the team’s performances:

cassio [GOL]: 6.5

Rafael Ramos [LAD]: 4.0

(Fagner [LAD]): 5.5

Gil [ZAG]: 6.0

Raul Gustavo [ZAG]: 6.5

Lucas Piton [LAE]: 5.5

Cantillo [VOL]: 7.0

Ron [VOL]: 5.5

(Adson [ATA]): 7.0

Maycon [VOL]: 6.5

(Du Queiroz [VOL]): 6.0

William [MEI]: 6.5

(Giuliano [MEI]): 6.0

Roger Guedes [ATA]: 7.5

(Gustavo Mosquito [ATA]): 7.0

Yuri Alberto [ATA]: 7.5

Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

