Cristiano Ronaldo’s Friend Reveals That Striker Could Move To ‘A Surprising Place’ | Sport

Cristiano RonaldoAFP

Published 07/20/2022 19:08

Rio – With an uncertain future and a soap opera that seems to be far from over, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo remains absent in Manchester United’s pre-season. According to journalist and personal friend of the player, Pier Morgan, it is “highly unlikely” that CR7 will remain in the Red Devils.

“I’ve had a lot of contact in the last week (with Cristiano Ronaldo). I certainly think it would be highly unlikely if he played another game for Manchester United. I think, mentally, he’s moved on.” each other, but as I said from the start, I don’t think Cristiano feels Manchester United share his ambitions. I think he feels the signings they’re making, the commitment they showed last season, where they ended up and the lack of a place in the Champions League weigh”, commented the journalist, in an interview with “Talk TV”.

Still in the interview, Pier Morgan talked about the end of the Portuguese star’s career, and said that CR7 could end up in a surprising fate.

“If you’re him and you’re nearing the end of your career and you still want to win big trophies, you have to make a calculation. Will I do that if I stay at United? I think he feels the top-down structure of the club isn’t right. It’s not a reflection of the new manager, Cristiano Ronaldo has a lot of respect for him, but it’s just an accurate reflection of where Manchester United are now. I don’t think he’s going to stay at Manchester United. I think he might end up somewhere quite surprising”, concluded Pier Morgan.

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo lives a suspense about the future of his career. If he remains with the Red Devils, the Portuguese will not play in the European Champions League next year. Last season, the striker didn’t get as much prominence as expected. The player participated in 39 matches, scored 24 goals and provided three assists for his teammates.