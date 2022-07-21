Cronenberg and the mysteries of the moving body

The filmmaker’s new film is disturbing: with eroticism, a man’s organism takes on a life of its own and develops new organs, excised in public performances. It shows metamorphosis as essential to life—but who controls them?

Per José Geraldo Coutoat the Cinema Blog from Instituto Moreira Salles

If David Cronenberg’s cinema is a continuous reflection on the interactions and contaminations between the organic, the mechanical and the human, crimes of the future it is his most radical and mature work – at least so far, since this almost octogenarian Canadian never ceases to amaze us.

This time, it tells the story of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a man whose organism starts to develop new organs on its own. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), he uproots the anomalies in crowded public performances. Around the duo of artists, a Kafkaesque web of organ inspectors, customs police and clandestine groups emerges, committed to developing a new humanity adapted to the natural degeneration of the planet.

At least in part, what makes the new film even more disconcerting than its predecessors, at the risk of displeasing many viewers, is its imprecise spatio-temporal – and psychological – setting. I’ll try to explain.

In The fly (1986), for example, bizarreness stemmed from an unsuccessful teleportation experiment; in eXistenZ (1999) it was a virtual reality game; in naked lunch (1992) the absurd was born of a writer’s mind altered by drugs, etc.

In crimes of the future we are in an uncertain spatio-temporal terrain, where the most advanced digital technology is exercised in a dark and “old” environment, marked by architectural ruin and obsolete furniture and appliances. Unlike a blade runnerin which this discrepancy conferred a charm noir crime drama and science fiction, here the atmosphere is nightmare, accentuated by the nocturnal and gloomy setting, in which much of the space (and the bodies themselves) is always immersed in darkness.

surgery and sex

The most advanced devices crimes of the future – from the bed that adapts to the body to the chair that feeds it, through the console that controls the surgical interventions – have apparently organic components, resembling strange animals. A precursor of this symbiosis is the eXistenZwhich was made of animal bones and cartilage and had human teeth as projectiles.

In Cronenberg’s peculiar universe, man is a changing being, as well as his natural and artificial surroundings. The central question is who controls this metamorphosis: the individual, the State, the art market, economic power? It is, at bottom, a political problem, as well as a moral and aesthetic one. Perhaps most disturbing of all is the erotic dimension that the filmmaker sees and makes us see in the bodily transformation, something already announced in Twins (1988), crash (1996) and eXistenZ and in the novel consumed (published in Brazil by Alfaguara), but which now seems to reach an apogee, not to say an ecstasy.

“Surgery is the new sex,” says lasciviously Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a pervert in neo-Petencostal believer garb. The mismatch between the costumes and the behavior of the character Timlin is not the only ambiguity in the scene. Saul Tenser himself, biological experimenter, avant-garde artist and defender of individual freedom, wears the hooded habit of an inquisitive monk, even reminiscent of the traditional personification of death. Strictly speaking, everything is ambiguous and elusive in crimes of the futureand no meaning can be unequivocally grasped.

The human body, for Cronenberg, is a self-moving machine with its own will, of which its owner is not always aware. “For me, art is always a carnal experience. I’m always trying to show that on screen, in a, shall we say, metaphorical way. What I want is to make us return to the body. Saying: ‘Let’s not forget about our bodies’”, declared the filmmaker in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo in 1999. crimes of the future it is the newest stage of this quest, one of the most coherent, integral and courageous in contemporary cinema.

A side curiosity: the young black actor Welket Bungué, who plays the policeman Cope, was born in Guinea-Bissau, acted in Joaquim (2017), by Marcelo Gomes, and starred in the new version of Berlin Alexanderplatz (Burhan Quurbani, 2020).

