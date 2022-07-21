Cruzeiro ends 1st round with 4th best campaign in Serie B history

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with CSA on Wednesday night (20) Leader Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with CSA this Wednesday (20), at Rei Pelé, and ended the first round of Série B with 42 points. It is the fourth best registered mark in the initial half of the competition in the current format (as of 2006).

See the leaderboards scores in all editions of Serie B since 2006 in the gallery below.

Score of the leaders of the 1st round of Serie B in history

The record holder is Vitória. In 2012, the Bahian team scored 44 points, with 14 wins, two draws and three defeats. There were 35 goals scored, 18 conceded and a balance of 17.

Then, with 42 points, appear, in order, Palmeiras (2013), Criciúma (2012) and Cruzeiro (2022). The trio had a very similar campaign, with 13 victories, three draws and only three defeats. The difference was in the goal difference.

In 2013, Palmeiras led the first round and ended up as champions of Série B. The São Paulo team ended the first half of the competition with a positive balance of 21 (36 goals scored and 15 conceded).

In the previous year, Criciúma finished the first round and the championship in second position. In the first half, they had a positive balance of 15, with 44 goals scored and 29 conceded.

This year’s Cruzeiro ends the first round as the leader, with 14 goals to go (24 scored and 10 conceded).

champion of the shift