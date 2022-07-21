Cruzeiro turns shift with 98% chance of access; analyst projects confirmed vacancy until the 31st round | cruise

Cruzeiro’s first round in Serie B bordered on perfection. The team ended the first part of the competition with a 1-1 draw against CSA, away from home, and found itself a little closer to the final objective, which is access to Serie A.

With the point added away from home, Cruzeiro increased its chances of returning to the elite this season to 98.3%. The team already had this probability above 98% in recent rounds, but it had fallen a little due to the stumbling blocks with Ituano and Guarani. The advantage for Tombense, currently in fifth place, is 14 points.

Due to the excellent campaign – the second best in the history of the Series B innings in terms of consecutive points -, Cruzeiro’s fans are starting to countdown for access. The average for a spot in Serie A, historically, is 63 points. Therefore, 21 points (seven wins) would be needed in the return.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro team before the game against CSA — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro team before the game against CSA — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The numbers analyst at Rádio Itatiaia, Domingos Sávio Baião, projects that access will occur until the 31st round of the competition, considering the average performance that the team has had so far, in specific cuts. These games are scheduled for September.

“If I had to bet on a round (for access), it would be the 31st game played, but the tendency is for it to be between the 29th game and the 31st. This is the trend.”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

“The arbitration influenced again”, says Fernanda Hermsdorff | The Voice of the Crowd

Baião explains his accounts, considering cuts of ten games in the first round, for a projection of 62 points needed to finish, at least, with the fourth position in the leaderboard.

– In the last ten games, he got 20 points, exactly what Cruzeiro needs to reach 62 points. In this case, it would reach 62 points in the 29th round. If we consider only the last five games, 53.33%, Cruzeiro will need 13 games, reaching 62 points in the 32nd round. In the most negative hypothesis, of maintaining the advantage of the last four games, it will still reach 62 points in the 36th round. Thinking the worst, having a 35% advantage, taking advantage of the relegation zone, will reach the 38th round with 62 points.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

Cruzeiro starts its journey in the return of Series B against Bahia, direct opponent in the fight for one of the vacancies in Series A of 2023. The match will be in Mineirão, Saturday, with more than 30 thousand tickets already sold. Until the sixth round of the return, there will still be direct duels with Tombense and Grêmio.