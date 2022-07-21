Cruzeiro, Vasco and Bahia end the first round with the best average attendance in Série B | Brazilian series b

In addition to occupying the first positions in the classification table of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro, Vasco and Bahia also lead the list of best audience averages in the national competition. The numbers were collected by Guilherme Maniaudet and Leandro Silva, from the Sports Data team at ge.

+ Check the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B table

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans and team celebrate victory at Mineirão — Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans and team celebrate victory at Mineirão – Photo: Staff Images/Cruzeiro

Coincidentally or not, the order of clubs is the same in both lists: Cruzeiro in first (33,410), Vasco in second (25,294) and Bahia in third (23,221).

These are the only clubs with an average of over 20,000 payers per game.

Average paying audience in Série B 2022 Club Average Games as principal 1. Cruise 33,410 9 2. Vasco 25,294 10 3. Bahia 23,221 10 4. Guild 18,382 9 5. Criciúma 10,226 10 6. Sport 9,790 9 7. Guarani 6,150 10 8. S. Correa 4,475 9 9. CRB 4,113 10 10. CSA 3,475 9 11. PR worker 3,383 9 12. Vila Nova 3,276 10 13. Ponte Preta 2,746 9 14. Chapecoense 2,671 9 15. Nautical 2,582 10 16. Ituano 2,456 9 17. London 1,914 10 18. Brusque 1,694 9 19. Tombense 1,552 10 20. Novorizontino 1,425 10

Fourth in Serie B, Grêmio also appears in fourth position when it comes to the average audience in the Segundana: 18,382.

2 of 3 Vasco players celebrate victory over Londrina with the crowd — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/AGIF Vasco players celebrate victory over Londrina with the crowd — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/AGIF

It is worth noting that, in 19 rounds played, the teams have different numbers of games as home team, a situation that interferes with the average attendance. Vasco and Bahia, with ten matches at home, played in front of their fans once more than Grêmio and Cruzeiro.

+ Brazilian champions form G-4 of Serie B after 1st round, mark of 70% of teams that go up

Other variables can interfere with the audience at a match, starting with the stadium’s capacity. In this case, Vasco is at a disadvantage, as they play their games in São Januário, with a capacity for 22,000 people. Arena Fonte Nova (48 thousand); Arena do Grêmio (55 thousand); and Mineirão (62 thousand) can receive more fans.

3 of 3 Lucas Mugni in Bahia vs Gremio; bahia twisted; Bahia fans; new fountain arena — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Lucas Mugni in Bahia vs Grêmio; bahia twisted; Bahia fans; new fountain arena — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity

The best audience for this edition of the Series B also belongs to Cruzeiro. Mineirão registered the presence of 58,397 fans in the match in which Raposa beat Sampaio Corrêa 2-0. The income from that match was R$ 2,466,489.50.