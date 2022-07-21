Cruzeiro x Bahia: Bruno Rodrigues regularized and wins game conditions

Admin 9 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Enrolled, Bruno Rodrigues won the
photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro

Registered, Bruno Rodrigues won legal conditions to debut for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro should have its main reinforcement for the sequence of the season available for the game against Bahia. This Thursday (21), striker Bruno Rodrigues had his name published in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID).

Once settled, Bruno gained legal conditions for the match this Saturday (23rd), at 4pm, in Mineiro, in the opening of the Serie B return season. The 25-year-old forward has already been training with his new teammates since the last week at Toca da Raposa II. .

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao

Recently, at a press conference, coach Paulo Pezzolano pointed out Bruno as the only ‘ready’ reinforcement among those already announced by Cruzeiro. In addition to the striker, Raposa has already confirmed defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and midfielder Pablo Siles.

“Marquinhos and Lus are medium and long-term players. Let’s see how they integrate into the squad. If they do well right away, they’re welcome. But Bruno is already a made player, I think he’ll give something different for us. He has the quality to do it”, evaluated the coach on the 13th.
Lus Felipe has already debuted for Raposa. He was a starter in the 1-1 draw with CSA, this Wednesday (20), at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL. Former player of the B team of PSV, from Holland, the 21-year-old said that ‘the leg weighed’ in the second half of the match, when he was replaced by Oliveira.

Another novelty for the game against Bahia could be Stnio. Back at Toca da Raposa II after a period on loan at Torino, from Italy, the striker was even listed for the game with CSA, but ended up vetoed at the last minute by a suspension due to the volume of yellow cards received in the old continent.

Bruno Rodrigues

Born in Cear-Mirim, in Rio Grande do Norte, Bruno Rodrigues has been on vacation with his family since mid-May, when the season in Europe ended.

In 2021 and 2022, Bruno played 40 games for Famalico. He scored eight goals and provided four assists. The season was no better than 2020, when the striker took the field 47 times for Ponte Preta, scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

In 2021, he also wore the shirt of So Paulo in the first half, but did not receive many opportunities under the command of coach Crespo – there were seven games and no goal. Bruno was formed in the basic categories of Athletico-PR. He also passed through Joinville, in 2017, and Paran, in 2019.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Botafogo arrives with Santos and takes a look at Brian Rodríguez; LAFC asks for more than R$40 million

With an eye on opportunities in the ball market, the Botafogo has a new player …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved