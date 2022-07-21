Cruzeiro x Bahia: new partial of tickets sold promises full house

Cruzeiro fans have already bought more than 30,000 tickets for the match against Bahia. The game will be this Saturday (23), at 4 pm, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the opening of the return of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Starting this Thursday (21), the general public will also be able to purchase tickets for the game ( Click here ). Ticket sales began on Tuesday for 5-star members ( Click here ). Ticket prices range from R$60 to R$150 (R$30 and R$75 at half).

With more than 30,000 tickets sold in just two days, the expectation is that Mineiro will once again receive a large audience. Below, see Cruzeiro’s public and income table as home team in this year’s Series B.

This Wednesday, Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with CSA in Macei. With the result, Raposa closed the first round of the Second Division with 42 points – seven more than vice-leader Vasco and 14 more than Tombense, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Bahia in third place, with 34.

Brusque – 19,115

Londrina – 14,074

Guild – 21,831*

Sampaio Corra – 58,397

CRB – ​​42,004

Ponte Preta – 58,076

Sport – 39,032

Vila Nova – 34,957

Novorizontino – 46,890

*Independence game

– Diamond

Opening at 16:00 on Tuesday (19/07)

– Tribuna, Internacional, Internacional Kids, Collaborator and Kids

Opening at 18:00 on Tuesday (19/07)

– Multichampion and Efficient

Opening at 20:00 on Tuesday (19/07)

– Phenomenal and old plans in force*

Opening at 08:00 on Wednesday (20/07)

– Always and Bronze cruise

Opening at 10 am on Wednesday (20/07)

– People’s Team

Opening at 5pm on Wednesday (20/07)

GENERAL SALE

It will be done through the website: https://cruzeiro.eleventickets.com

Opening at 10 am on Thursday (21/07) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.

CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR SCIOS

– Scio Diamond

– Scio International

The member is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineiro (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) through the website https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior and 50% on up to two more tickets in the sectors Yellow (top and bottom), Purple Top, Red (top and bottom) and Orange (top and bottom). IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for validation on the website. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

– Scio International Kids

The international member Kids is entitled to 1 (one) free ticket per year at Mineiro (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service) through the website https://socio5estrelas.com.br/exterior. IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

– Scio Tribuna Azul

The member will be able to check-in his ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– Scio Multicampeo

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Phenomenal Partner

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Upper, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy another ticket with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Scio Platinum (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Gold (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Silver Scio (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Cruzeiro Semper

The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Cruise Efficient

The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

– Scio Bronze (old plan)

You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– People’s Team

The member will be able to buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Kids Members up to 12 years old are entitled to 01 ticket per game in their parent’s sector, subject to availability.

SINGLE SALE CONDITIONS

The fan who is not a member will be able to buy tickets, through the website: https://ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br for all sectors that are open at the price of full and half. If your ticket has a problem, you will need to go to the service center, located at the south ticket office in Minas Gerais (please put this information on the e-ticket).

Visiting fans will also be able to buy their tickets through the website for the Roxo Superior sector, Porto A, for R$ 150.00 for a full ticket and R$ 75.00 for a half ticket.

ESPLANADE ACCESS AND CARTO SCIO TORCEDOR

To meet PMMG’s demand, it will be necessary to validate tickets at the entrance to the esplanade and at the turnstiles. Therefore, no person who does not have their ticket validated at the entrance to the stadium will not be able to enter the esplanade.

FREE MUNICIPAL LAW

Fans will be able to pick up their free ticket on Friday (22/07), from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets will be available up to the capacity of 1% of each sector, according to municipal legislation. To pick up the ticket, the parent or legal guardian must appear with the child’s identity document*, their own document and carrying the ticket they have purchased for themselves. The gratuity will only be provided in the same sector as the parent’s ticket or legal guardian.

*I accept official document or authentic copy.

To represent the minor, the person responsible must have an identity card or birth certificate of the minor and some document with a photo of him/her to prove the kinship of the father or mother. Otherwise, to be legally responsible, you must have the documentation provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents, Federal Law 8.069/1990.