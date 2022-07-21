CSKA stops signing Mário Fernandes from Santos | saints

Santos was hopeful for the hiring of right-back Mário Fernandes, but an imbroglio with CSKA, from Russia, is getting in the way of the arrangement.

Mario Fernandes’ contract with the Russians has been suspended since May, when the side asked to come to Brazil for private reasons, but it was not terminated.

Aware of the suspension of the contract with CSKA, Santos opened conversations with the player and saw the negotiations move quickly. The right-back had shown a desire to play at Vila Belmiro.

For the agreement with Santos to come out, however, Mário Fernandes would need a release from CSKA, since coming to Brazil was only possible because the right-back would not play for any other club.

Peixe, then, saw the negotiations cool down in the last hours, after having considered the possible arrival close.

Meanwhile, Santos still hopes to close with fellow right-back Lucas Blondel, from Tigre. Peixe made a purchase proposal for the 25-year-old player and is awaiting a response from the Argentines.

Colombian midfielder Quintero, from River Plate, is another one that is in Peixe’s sights.

