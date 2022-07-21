Cuiab X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

48
FIRST TIME END! Cuiab and Atltico-MG are drawing in Mato Grosso.
46
Pep scores with Valdivia, dominates at the entrance of the area and shoots over!
45
We will have three more minutes added in this first half.
44
Ademir triggered at the entrance to the area, Joaquim Henrique anticipates and makes the cut.
43
WHAT A CHANCE!!! Alesson launches on the right and rolls in the middle of the area. Alone, Rodriguinho dominates, finishes weakly and Igor Rabello avoids the goal on top of the line!
42
Uendel raises from the left in the area and Zaracho pushes away at the second post.
41
Oops! Fbio Gomes receives on the left inside the area, splits with the marking and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the game go on.
40
Alesson invades the area from the right and loses to Jair.
39
Fbio Gomes activated in the attack, but ends up leaving with the ball and everything on the side.
37
Valdivia advances too much on the left and gives side to the opponent.
36
Ademir plays on the right, Vargas plays in the area and Joaquim Henrique pulls his head away before Fbio Gomes arrives.
35
Atltico-MG stays with the ball longer, but suffers to reach the opposing goal. Cuiab arrives with more danger.
34
Cross from the right, Vargas deflects his head and Walter defends.
33
Alesson appears in the background on the right, gets up in the area and Pep heads over!
32
Ball rolls again at Arena Pantanal.
30
Technical stop for hydration.
29
Joo Lucas blocks Arana’s pass to Vargas on the left.
28
Ademir faces the marker on the right and does not pass by Joaquim Henrique.
27
Arana plays from the left in the small area, Ademir dominates and hits weakly. Walter fits!
26
Right corner, Rodriguinho heads weakly and Everson grabs.
25
UUUUUUUHHHH!!! Rodriguinho shoots from the left, invades the area and hits crossed. Everson dodges it with his fingertips!
24
Vargas crosses from the left in the area and the referee calls Zaracho’s attack foul on Rafael Gava.
23
Joo Lucas plays too hard on the right for Rafael Gava and the round gets lost by the bottom line.
22
Ademir misses a right pass into the area towards Jair.
21
Alesson risks from outside the area and stamps Junior Alonso.
20
Matches of the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship closed: Corinthians 3×1 Coritiba, Santos 2×0 Botafogo, Cear 1×0 Ava, Gois 2×3 Fluminense, Athletico-PR 4×1 Atltico-GO, Flamengo 4×0 Juventude and Internacional 3×3 So Paulo.
19
Fbio Gomes launched in the attack, dominates badly and Camilo makes the cut.
18
GOOD CHANCE!!! Rodriguinho opens on the right inside the area, Alesson kicks hard and Everson palms!
17
Ademir runs to the right, Joaquim Henrique arrives in the protection and gets the goal kick.
16
Rafael Gava divides in midfield and is feeling pain in the abdomen region. Player is already recovered.
15
ALMOST!!! Valdivia escapes on the left and serves in the middle. Rodriguinho dominates, finishes strong and plays close to Everson’s beam!
14
Cross from the left in the area and Galo’s defender departs again.
13
Rafael Gava sends from the right in the area and Otvio gives a beak away.
12
Arana gets up from the left and Marllon takes one more. Vargas can’t take advantage of the rebound.
11
Vargas rolls at the entrance of the area and Guilherme Arana is blocked at the time of the kick.
10
Atltico-MG is more with the ball at the beginning and presses in search of the goal. Cuiab closes in and waits for the counterattack.
9
Referee Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima goes to the edge of the field and calls the attention of coach Antnio Oliveira.
8
Arana serves in front for Fbio Gomes, Marllon arrives first and leaves playing.
7
Alesson crosses from the right in the area and Everson catches it in two halves.
6
Guga takes a corner at the entrance of the area, Vargas launches in the middle of the mess and the defense pushes away.
5
Ademir arrives at the bottom on the right, blocked when entering the area and gets a corner kick.
4
Zaracho looks for a pass in the middle of the area for Fbio Gomes, Joaquim Henrique anticipates and makes the cut.
3
Jair fired on the right inside the area, falls and complains about a foul. referee doesn’t score anything, shirt 8 is feeling it, but he’s already recovered.
two
Guilherme Arana gets up from the left at the entrance to the area and Marllon pulls his head away.
1
Vargas tries to advance on the left and stays on the mark of Joo Lucas.
0
EAT THE! Ball rolling for the duel between Cuiab and Atltico-MG!
0
Almost everything ready for the start of the game.
0
Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.
0
Players from both teams enter the Arena Pantanal lawn.
0
Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP) commands VAR. Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP) is the assistant and Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP) is the observer.
0
Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS) is the referee of the match. Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS) are the assistants.
0
Rafael, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Rver, Allan, Calebe, Nacho Fernndez, Pedrinho, Alan Kardec, Pavon, Keno and Rubens are the reserves.
0
Atltico-MG goes to the field with Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Jair and Matas Zaracho; Ademir, Fbio Gomes and Eduardo Vargas.
0
Jemerson (technical option), Sasha (thigh pain) and Hulk (spare) are missing.
0
Galo started the round in second place, but dropped to 5th with 31 points after the games on Wednesday.
0
On the bench are Joo Carlos, Alan Empereur, Daniel Guedes, Igor Caris, Paulo, Marco, Gabriel Pirani, Kelvin Osorio, Andr Felipe, Felipe Marques, Andr Luis and Jonathan Cafu.
0
Cuiab is scheduled with Walter; Joo Lucas, Joaquim Henrique, Marllon and Uendel; Camilo, Pep, Alesson and Rafael Gava; Rodrigo and Valdivia.
0
Dourado occupies the 15th place with 19 points and needs the victory to stay further away from the relegation zone.
0
It is hot in the capital of Mato Grosso. Thermometers read 32C at this point.
0
The game will be held at Arena Pantanal in Mato Grosso.
0
Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Cuiab and Atltico-MG in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.