Cuiab X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

  • 48
    1 time

    FIRST TIME END! Cuiab and Atltico-MG are drawing in Mato Grosso.

  • 46
    1 time

    Pep scores with Valdivia, dominates at the entrance of the area and shoots over!

  • 45
    1 time

    We will have three more minutes added in this first half.

  • 44
    1 time

    Ademir triggered at the entrance to the area, Joaquim Henrique anticipates and makes the cut.

  • 43
    1 time

    WHAT A CHANCE!!! Alesson launches on the right and rolls in the middle of the area. Alone, Rodriguinho dominates, finishes weakly and Igor Rabello avoids the goal on top of the line!

  • 42
    1 time

    Uendel raises from the left in the area and Zaracho pushes away at the second post.

  • 41
    1 time

    Oops! Fbio Gomes receives on the left inside the area, splits with the marking and goes down asking for a penalty. referee lets the game go on.

  • 40
    1 time

    Alesson invades the area from the right and loses to Jair.

  • 39
    1 time

    Fbio Gomes activated in the attack, but ends up leaving with the ball and everything on the side.

  • 37
    1 time

    Valdivia advances too much on the left and gives side to the opponent.

  • 36
    1 time

    Ademir plays on the right, Vargas plays in the area and Joaquim Henrique pulls his head away before Fbio Gomes arrives.

  • 35
    1 time

    Atltico-MG stays with the ball longer, but suffers to reach the opposing goal. Cuiab arrives with more danger.

  • 34
    1 time

    Cross from the right, Vargas deflects his head and Walter defends.

  • 33
    1 time

    Alesson appears in the background on the right, gets up in the area and Pep heads over!

  • 32
    1 time

    Ball rolls again at Arena Pantanal.

  • 30
    1 time

    Technical stop for hydration.

  • 29
    1 time

    Joo Lucas blocks Arana’s pass to Vargas on the left.

  • 28
    1 time

    Ademir faces the marker on the right and does not pass by Joaquim Henrique.

  • 27
    1 time

    Arana plays from the left in the small area, Ademir dominates and hits weakly. Walter fits!

  • 26
    1 time

    Right corner, Rodriguinho heads weakly and Everson grabs.

  • 25
    1 time

    UUUUUUUHHHH!!! Rodriguinho shoots from the left, invades the area and hits crossed. Everson dodges it with his fingertips!

  • 24
    1 time

    Vargas crosses from the left in the area and the referee calls Zaracho’s attack foul on Rafael Gava.

  • 23
    1 time

    Joo Lucas plays too hard on the right for Rafael Gava and the round gets lost by the bottom line.

  • 22
    1 time

    Ademir misses a right pass into the area towards Jair.

  • 21
    1 time

    Alesson risks from outside the area and stamps Junior Alonso.

  • 20
    1 time

    Matches of the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship closed: Corinthians 3×1 Coritiba, Santos 2×0 Botafogo, Cear 1×0 Ava, Gois 2×3 Fluminense, Athletico-PR 4×1 Atltico-GO, Flamengo 4×0 Juventude and Internacional 3×3 So Paulo.

  • 19
    1 time

    Fbio Gomes launched in the attack, dominates badly and Camilo makes the cut.

  • 18
    1 time

    GOOD CHANCE!!! Rodriguinho opens on the right inside the area, Alesson kicks hard and Everson palms!

  • 17
    1 time

    Ademir runs to the right, Joaquim Henrique arrives in the protection and gets the goal kick.

  • 16
    1 time

    Rafael Gava divides in midfield and is feeling pain in the abdomen region. Player is already recovered.

  • 15
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Valdivia escapes on the left and serves in the middle. Rodriguinho dominates, finishes strong and plays close to Everson’s beam!

  • 14
    1 time

    Cross from the left in the area and Galo’s defender departs again.

  • 13
    1 time

    Rafael Gava sends from the right in the area and Otvio gives a beak away.

  • 12
    1 time

    Arana gets up from the left and Marllon takes one more. Vargas can’t take advantage of the rebound.

  • 11
    1 time

    Vargas rolls at the entrance of the area and Guilherme Arana is blocked at the time of the kick.

  • 10
    1 time

    Atltico-MG is more with the ball at the beginning and presses in search of the goal. Cuiab closes in and waits for the counterattack.

  • 9
    1 time

    Referee Jean Pierre Gonalves Lima goes to the edge of the field and calls the attention of coach Antnio Oliveira.

  • 8
    1 time

    Arana serves in front for Fbio Gomes, Marllon arrives first and leaves playing.

  • 7
    1 time

    Alesson crosses from the right in the area and Everson catches it in two halves.

  • 6
    1 time

    Guga takes a corner at the entrance of the area, Vargas launches in the middle of the mess and the defense pushes away.

  • 5
    1 time

    Ademir arrives at the bottom on the right, blocked when entering the area and gets a corner kick.

  • 4
    1 time

    Zaracho looks for a pass in the middle of the area for Fbio Gomes, Joaquim Henrique anticipates and makes the cut.

  • 3
    1 time

    Jair fired on the right inside the area, falls and complains about a foul. referee doesn’t score anything, shirt 8 is feeling it, but he’s already recovered.

  • two
    1 time

    Guilherme Arana gets up from the left at the entrance to the area and Marllon pulls his head away.

  • 1
    1 time

    Vargas tries to advance on the left and stays on the mark of Joo Lucas.

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for the duel between Cuiab and Atltico-MG!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter the Arena Pantanal lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP) commands VAR. Fabricio Porfirio de Moura (SP) is the assistant and Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP) is the observer.

  • 0
    1 time

    Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS) is the referee of the match. Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS) are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rafael, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Rver, Allan, Calebe, Nacho Fernndez, Pedrinho, Alan Kardec, Pavon, Keno and Rubens are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-MG goes to the field with Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otvio, Jair and Matas Zaracho; Ademir, Fbio Gomes and Eduardo Vargas.

  • 0
    1 time

    Jemerson (technical option), Sasha (thigh pain) and Hulk (spare) are missing.

  • 0
    1 time

    Galo started the round in second place, but dropped to 5th with 31 points after the games on Wednesday.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Joo Carlos, Alan Empereur, Daniel Guedes, Igor Caris, Paulo, Marco, Gabriel Pirani, Kelvin Osorio, Andr Felipe, Felipe Marques, Andr Luis and Jonathan Cafu.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cuiab is scheduled with Walter; Joo Lucas, Joaquim Henrique, Marllon and Uendel; Camilo, Pep, Alesson and Rafael Gava; Rodrigo and Valdivia.

  • 0
    1 time

    Dourado occupies the 15th place with 19 points and needs the victory to stay further away from the relegation zone.

  • 0
    1 time

    It is hot in the capital of Mato Grosso. Thermometers read 32C at this point.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at Arena Pantanal in Mato Grosso.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Cuiab and Atltico-MG in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

