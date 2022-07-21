Deolane brings together celebrities in the “Ressaca da Doutora” with June looks

To close the wave of late June parties of 2022, Deolane Bezerra promoted the first “Dr. BetZord.

Held at Villaggio Europeo, in the neighborhood of Mooca, in São Paulo, the event brought together more than 1000 guests including singers, former BBBs, comedians, artists and influencers.

Solange Almeida, Tierry, Gabi Martins, Kekel and other surprises took the stage as party attractions to get the audience to roll and enjoy a lot.

Jean Paulo Campos, Raissa Barbosa, Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães, Laís Caldas and Bárbara Heck and Flay were among the many celebrities who attended the celebration.

With a menu from the Paris 6 restaurant, which is usually present at famous parties, Deolane offered guests the traditional baião de dois, broths, shrimp bobó, creamy cocada, among other typical foods with mulled wine, pastel and everything a party needs. June is entitled.

And the looks did not disappoint. Among croppeds and sensual dresses, country vibe, a lot of glitter and different colors, the celebrities took the opportunity to invest in the look, highlighting the Baroness’s costume with Rogério Silva, which were completed with the shape of a heart cut out in their blouses.

The ex-BBB Lumena Aleluia, who has profited from content on Only Fans, did not spare sensuality with a super sexy piece without ignoring the June theme and there was no lack of plaid print in the most varied ways among those present.