Discover the restaurant Meghan and Harry dined at in New York

Prince Harry attended Nelson Mandela’s International Day at the UN (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The couple was spotted having dinner at Locanda Verde, an Italian restaurant owned by actor Robert de Niro

Dukes drew attention for “humble” meal, affordable for royalty

Meghan approached a customer celebrating her birthday there and congratulated her

Prince Harry’s visit to New York this week was marked not only by his participation in Nelson Mandela’s International Day at the UN, but by a “humble” meal he ate in the company of his wife, Meghan Markle.

The couple were spotted having dinner at Locanda Verde, an Italian restaurant located in Greenwich Village and owned by actor Robert de Niro. And what drew attention, in addition to the affordable menu prices, was the fact that both had not made a reservation and did not mind sharing the space with other customers.

According to the website Page Six and information from metropolisesthe dukes chose sheep’s milk ricotta (US$22 – approximately R$118.21), Piedmontese steak tartare (US$28 – approximately R$150.46), the house ravioli (US$32 – around R$ 171.90) and a few glasses of red wine which, on the restaurant’s menu, start at US$ 16 (about R$ 85.95).

Also according to the English website, despite having asked the security guards that no one tried to take a picture of the couple, Meghan approached a customer who was celebrating her birthday at the place and congratulated her.

“There was a random birthday party at the table next to them,” the source told Page Six. ‘Meghan walked up to them with Harry and said ‘I wish you the best birthday’, to the table next to her. ‘They were dumbfounded and just said, ‘Thank you so much.”