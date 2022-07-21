DISNEY+ REVEALS OFFICIAL TRAILER AND POSTER FOR THE ORIGINAL SERIES “MIKE”

Eight episode limited series

Premiere on Disney+ Day, September 8, in Portugal

See the trailer: https://youtu.be/jwy7P1i3n3g

Disney+ today unveiled the official trailer and promotional image for the original limited series “Mike”, an unauthorized, unbounded look at the life of Mike Tyson – and what a great adventure. The eight-episode series debuts with six episodes in Portugal on Disney+ Day, September 8, under the Star brand.

From creator/writer Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People,” “Mike” explores the emotional and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the troubled ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing and personal life – from world-renowned athlete to pariah, and adored athlete again. Centered on Mike Tyson, the series is a look at class and race in America, the fame and power of the media, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American Dream and, ultimately, our own role. in building Mike’s story.

“Mike” stars Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby, and features guest stars Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi and BJ Minor.

“I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers created the series and will executive produce it. Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer, under the banner of The Gist of It, along with Claire Brown. The “I, Tonya” team of director Craig Gillespie, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan of Clubhouse Pictures and Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie of LuckyChap will also executive produce, along with Darin Friedman of Entertainment 360. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks and Samantha Corbin-Miller will also executive produce, and Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer. Production is handled by 20th Television.

The worldwide celebration of Disney+ Day will return on Thursday, September 8, 2022, culminating in D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA. As part of the commemoration, the streaming will provide special experiences for fans and subscribers, and new content from the respective marquee brands.

With very secure parental control options, watching Disney+ remains an experience suitable for every member of the family. Subscribers can set access limits to adult content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside existing children’s profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.

About Disney+

Disney+ is a service streaming dedicated to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic movies and series and more. In some international markets it also includes the general entertainment brand, Star. the service of streaming of The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is an integral part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. It is a service of streaming ad-free, with an ever-growing collection of exclusive Originals, including feature films, documentaries, live-action and animated series. In addition to unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible catalog of film and television entertainment, the service is yourstreaming exclusive to The Walt Disney Studios news. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.









Tags:





