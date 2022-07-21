Don’t Look Up: One of Netflix’s Most Absurd Scenes Happened in Real Life – Film News

With Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the cast, the feature gave what to talk about in 2021 by portraying the impact of climate change and the neglect of the population.

Whether you’re among those who hated it or those who consider it one of the best releases of 2021, we’re sure you haven’t forgotten Don’t Look Up, the controversial Netflix movie directed by Adam McKay and packed with Hollywood stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep.

In the plot, a satire on climate change, a brilliant young scientist finishing her postgraduate degree in astronomy, Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), makes a disturbing discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system is on a direct collision course with Earth. Both she and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), are horrified by what they’ve just witnessed, but the biggest shock comes when they try to warn the rest of the world and are greeted with laughter.

In fact, one of the most absurd moments in McKay’s feature film happens when, ignored by the White House, scientists resort to a famous television news to expose the whole truth. The presenters, played by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, don’t seem interested in the catastrophic tone of what’s being said and take the story as a joke.

“Aren’t we being clear?! We’re saying that the entire planet is about to be destroyed”, warns Lawrence’s character, visibly disturbed. “Well, here we try to avoid the bad news,” retorts the anchor.

Unfortunately, reality can sometimes be more bizarre than fiction – and this week we saw a similar episode unfold on a UK news show.

Edited and posted by a Twitter user, the video above mixes Dibiasky’s moment of great disbelief with the intervention of a real meteorologist warning of a brutal heat wave in the UK, which promises to cause a series of deaths. A scenario that always repeats itself during the European summer, that does not promise to improve and that, without a doubt, serves as a reminder of the dangers of the climate crisis and its worsening if drastic measures are not taken.

“It’s absolutely great, it’s 20º C here”, begins the specialist when asked about the temperature on the street. “But seriously folks, early next week you can forget about 20C as it might as well get to 4C. I think there will be hundreds if not thousands of deaths in the beginning of the next few weeks. The graphics are scary. We all like it. good weather, but this will be life-threatening weather for a few days.”

However, as the clip shows, one of the presenters is visibly uncomfortable with the specialist’s speech and interrupts him to say: “I prefer that we are happy with the weather.” And the woman adds, half joking, half serious: “I don’t know if something happened to the meteorologists that made them a bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom.”

A real situation as unbelievable as the ones we followed in Don’t Look Up. The difference is that it is no longer fiction, which makes us wonder if we are really crazy enough not to see the changes. Yes, what happens in Netflix production is much more extreme, but it’s hard not to spot the “coincidences”.

“The idea behind the film was, ‘How can we clarify this urgent question?'” McKay explained at the time of the premiere, after the first negative reviews came out. “Science tells us the problem is happening now and it’s a lot worse than we thought. I felt laughing was a good way to do that, because if you’re laughing, you inherently have some perspective.”

Don’t Look Up is available in the Netflix catalog.