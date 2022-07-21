Don’t Worry Darling: Harry Styles Movie Takes Horror Into New Trailer

Warner has released a new trailer for the fantastical thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) and singer Harry Styles (“Dunkirk”). And the images explore more of a climate of terror than the first preview.

With a setting similar to the classic “The Wives of Stepford” (1975), the production shows how wives lead comfortable domestic lives in an isolated desert suburb of California in the 1950s. condition: the absolute secrecy of the husbands’ work. Nobody talks about the mysterious Vitória Project, which would be “changing the world”. But signs that something is wrong are increasingly evident, with nightmares, blackouts and coincidences marking the lives of women. And when Pugh’s character starts to question everything, it’s not just her marriage to Styles that is at risk.

The second feature directed by actress Olivia Wilde was presented by the filmmaker at CinemaCon 2022, an event for the US film industry, as “a love letter to films that push the limits of our imagination”. She cited “Inception,” “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show” as inspirations.

The screenplay was written by brothers Shane and Carey Van Dyke (grandchildren of veteran actor Dick Van Dyke) and reworked by Katie Silberman (co-author of Wilde’s first feature, “Out of the Box”). And the cast also highlights Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman”), Gemma Chan (“Eternals”), Nick Kroll (“Our Flag Is Death”), Kiki Layne (“A Prince in New York 2”) and herself. Olivia Wilde.

The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and hits theaters in Brazil on September 22, one day before its US release.