‘Dungeons & Dragons’: Adaptation wins BEAUTIFUL official poster; Check out!

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2022a beautiful new poster of the coming live actionDungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels‘.

Previously, videos showing the individual characterization of characters from Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis were displayed.

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 3, 2023.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleycomedy directors’game night‘ and screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: Back Home‘ will be responsible for directing and writing.

Chris Pine (‘Star Trek’) will star in the adaptation. The cast will still have Michelle Rodriguez (‘Fast and furious’), Justice Smith (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Hugh Grant (‘The trip’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Birdgerton’) and Sophia Lillis (‘It: The Thing’).

In 2000, a movie adaptation was released, which was slammed by critics and flopped at the box office. Years later, the film won two direct-to-video sequels, which were promptly ignored by the general public.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonthe original game ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ was first published in 1974.

