‘Dungeons & Dragons’: Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in the adaptation posters

Admin 12 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

The first animated posters of the live-action adaptation’Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels‘ are being displayed in San Diego Comic-Con.

Promotional images highlight the individual characterization of characters from Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

The film is scheduled to premiere on March 3, 2023.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleycomedy directors’game night‘ and screenwriters of ‘Spider-Man: Back Home‘ will be responsible for directing and writing.

Chris Pine (‘Star Trek’) will star in the adaptation. The cast will still have Michelle Rodriguez (‘Fast and furious’), Justice Smith (‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’), Hugh Grant (‘The trip’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Birdgerton’) and Sophia Lillis (‘It: The Thing’).

In 2000, a movie adaptation was released, which was slammed by critics and flopped at the box office. Years later, the film won two direct-to-video sequels, which were promptly ignored by the general public.

Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arnesonthe original game ‘Dungeons & Dragons‘ was first published in 1974.

Don’t forget to watch:

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The Movies That Almost Ruined Chris Hemsworth’s Career

Disclosure / Netflix Writing – Cinema Observatory 07/20/2022 21:30 Chris Hemsworth is in theaters with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved