Dungeons & Dragons | Revealed visuals of the film’s characters

A video of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shared by IGN reveals the visuals of the film’s characters, who are played by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Hugh Grant.

According to the pictures, it looks like Chris Pine will play a bard, Michelle Rodriguez will play a barbarian, Justice Smith will play a sorcerer, Sophia Lillis is druid, and Rege-Jean Page is a paladin. the character of Hugh Grant was mentioned as a cheater, which makes sense given that he is playing the movie’s villain.

With their characters revealed, Dungeons & Dragons serves as an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game, typically played in worlds of high fantasy, danger and intrigue.

The film, which opens on March 3, 2023, will receive a never-before-seen preview from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The long one will be called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Honor Among Thievesin free translation).

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleyof the praised ‘game night‘, take care of the direction and script.