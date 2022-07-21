Dylan O’Brien is blonde in the trailer for the movie “Not Okay”

Outside of the “Teen Wolf” movie, fans and admirers of Dylan O’Brien can enjoy the actor’s participation in another film: “Not Okay”whose official trailer features the blonde, tattooed actor.

“Not Okay” premieres on July 29, direct on streaming (in the United States on Hulu), and is the second film that Dylan opposite with Zoey Deutch. Before “Not Okay”the two were together in “The Outfit”which opened in theaters in February.

the trailer of “Not Okay” showed off Dylan’s new look and was released this Thursday (21).

Synopsis for “Not Okay”

“Not Okay” follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless and friendless aspiring writer with no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her influence in the media. social networks. When a terrible incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls for a bigger lie than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school shooting survivor dedicated to social change, and catching her dream man Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she’s always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

Web reaction to Dylan O’Brien’s new look

Of course Dylan O’Brien blond and all tattooed would draw the attention of netizens, who spared no praise for the actor’s new look shown in the trailer for “Not Okay”.

BLONDE AND TATTOOED DYLAN O’BRIEN WAS THE REASON FOR MY BREAKDOWN pic.twitter.com/3dKiOb8k5O — bia (@dyIanbriecn) July 21, 2022

NOBODY FUCKING MOVE BLONDE DYLAN O’BRIEN IS HERE pic.twitter.com/4ZafogEGvd — moon.ka (@moon_ka717) July 21, 2022

I would trade 10 years of a stable, happy relationship with anyone for a 10 minute dinner of noodles and tang with dylan o’brien — blenton! (@folkhstopper) July 21, 2022

blonde dylan o’brien has already ruined me and I’ve only seen the trailer https://t.co/cL8o5UT2Nf — Liz Cowling (@Lizcowling13) July 21, 2022

