Echo line is temporarily discounted; see values

Those who missed the discounts of up to 57% on the echo line during Amazon Prime Day (July 12th and 13th) have a new chance to purchase the smart devices equipped with the Alexa virtual assistant at a reduced price.

This time, however, the discounts are at most 25%. The offer, which starts today (21), runs until next Monday (25). Low-priced devices include echo dots (speakers), echo shows (screens) and echo buds (headphones).

These devices are called “smart” (smart) because they can be activated by voice to execute a series of commands and connect with other equipment in the house via bluetooth or wi-fi.

For example, you can say, “Alexa, turn on the light,” and the light bulbs in your house will light up. You can also ask the virtual assistant for the weather forecast, the main news of the day and she will tell you everything.

See below the discounted echo line items and their respective values ​​in the offer.

Echo dot 4th generation

Price: from BRL 399 to BRL 299* (25% discount)

It is an updated version of the echo dot 3rd generation, most basic smart speaker in the current lineup. The device brings novelties both in design, which resembles a sphere, and in its components. In the second aspect, the speaker stands out, which has frontal direction and greater capacity for the reproduction of bass sounds. Other than that, it retains the functions of the Alexa assistant, which can be voice commanded and control smart devices in your home. It also connects with other devices via Bluetooth. Available in black, bank and blue colors.

Echo dot 4th generation with watch

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 399* (20% discount)

It is a version of the echo dot 4, but with a difference: in front of the spherical body of the device there is a digital clock. Other than that, it retains the same features, such as the improved sound system and directional, and the built-in Alexa, which can be controlled through voice commands and interact with smart devices in your home. Available in black, bank and blue colors.

Echo dot 4th generation with premium sound and smart home hub

Price: from BRL 749 to BRL 599* (20% discount)

The most advanced version of the echo dots, this speaker stands out by bringing considerably better sound quality than the simpler models. It is also able to adapt to the environment in which it is used.

It retains the functions of the echo dots as far as the Alexa assistant is concerned and can also connect with other Amazon devices such as the echo (for listening to music in various environments) and the Fire TV, turning into an auxiliary speaker for the displayed content. . Available in black, bank and blue colors.

echo 2nd generation buds

Price: from BRL 899 to BRL 749* (17% discount)

The headphones provide clear, balanced audio and have microphones that pick up voice commands to trigger Alexa, no need to touch anywhere.

They are IPX4 rated —they can withstand splashes of water, sweat or light rain—, making them interesting for sports activities because they are wireless.

The manufacturer promises up to five hours of music playback on a single charge. The battery built into the case is capable of carrying out two additional charges, totaling up to 15 hours of use. To check the autonomy, just say: “Alexa, what is the battery level?”. See more about the product here.

Echo show 5 (2nd generation, 2021 version)

Price: from BRL 599 to BRL 449* (25% discount)

The echo show 5 has similar functions to other echo devices. The big difference is the presence of a 5-inch (12.7 cm) screen and a 2 MP camera, which allows it to be used for video calls.

In addition, it works as a picture frame and can also be used to watch videos and content from YouTube and streaming services. Available in black, bank and blue colors.

echo show 10

Price: from BRL 1,899 to BRL 1,699* (11% discount)

More than bringing a larger screen than the other echo shows —10.1 inches (25.6 cm)—, one of the main attractions of this model is that the display automatically moves around its base. This way, you can keep video calls always in view, follow recipes while cooking and watch series more easily. There are improvements in the sound system and 13 MP camera, being able to keep the capture in the center of the screen during online calls.

Echo Show 15

Price: from BRL 1,899 to BRL 1,699* (11% discount)

Echo show 15 Image: Marcella Duarte

The smart screen arrived in Brazil in May. It comes with the Alexa virtual assistant and all its features and an integrated 5 MP camera. The 15.6-inch screen allows you to view calendars, personal notes, reminders, to-do and shopping lists, as well as watch videos from the internet and streaming services. It can be used by more than one family member through different profiles and facial and voice recognition. See more about the product here.

*Prices and listing were checked on July 20, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

