Emilia Clarke declares that “part of the brain doesn’t work”; neurologist explains

Emilia Clarke, responsible for giving life to the character Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently recalled the two strokes she suffered while still recording the series. The actress was the victim of two aneurysms between 2011 and 2013. Today, at 35, she makes it clear that she was lucky to remain alive and able to speak.

In a recent interview with “Sunday Morning BBC”, Emilia revealed that she has a part of her brain that “no longer exists”. She was just 22 years old when she suffered her first stroke.

“There’s an amount of my brain that is no longer usable, and it’s remarkable that I’m able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my completely normal life with absolutely no repercussions. I’m in the very, very, very small minority. of people who can survive this,” he told the British program.

stroke still in youth

According to Albert Einstein Hospital neurologist and neurosurgeon, Dr. Wanderley Cerqueira de Lima, stroke is not common in young patients, being much more frequent in adult patients.

“In young patients, we have to understand if there is any condition that they are unaware of, even due to lack of routine check-ups, such as: cardiac arrhythmia, if there is a problem with the heart’s communications or any other hidden or ignored comorbidity that can lead to having a stroke,” he adds.

Risks of a second stroke

According to the doctor, a second stroke can be just as dangerous as the first, but it will usually affect another region of the brain. In a second stroke episode, whether ischemic or hemorrhagic, a second injury is caused.

“If there are several lesions, mainly ischemic, the consequence is a change called vascular dementia. When reaching the cerebral cortex, these lesions can reduce the patient’s ability to cognition and consciousness”, warns the neurologist.

brain damage

The neurosurgeon explains that, with a stroke, blood may no longer reach some regions of the brain. Where this happens, however, it directly impacts the patient’s condition. He clarifies that the part of Emilia Clarke’s brain that “no longer exists” is probably on the right side, the non-dominant side.

“If it was a region where speech or comprehension is impaired, she would not be expressing this manifestation. About not existing anymore, perhaps it is because her cognition has been slightly impaired, most likely on the right side of the brain”, he concludes.